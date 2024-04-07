Orville Peck and Willie Nelson Debut Powerful New Queer Anthem

Orville Peck, the mysterious masked figure of contemporary country music, has teamed up with the iconic Willie Nelson to reimagine the timeless track “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other.”

The debut of their collaborative music video, exclusively revealed by Rolling Stone, signifies a significant moment in music.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Peck echoed Nelson’s enthusiasm for the song’s relevance in today’s landscape.

Nelson, known for his enduring contributions to country music, underscored the significance of the song’s themes and its resonance in contemporary times.

“Willie kept talking about how the subject matter in this song was more important than ever,” Peck told Rolling Stone.

“He wanted it to have a new life with the two of us.” This sentiment is particularly meaningful considering Nelson’s earlier cover of the Ned Sublette classic in 2006.

“With all the rhetoric surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community these days, it is so encouraging to have real allies like Willie that aren’t afraid to stand proudly next to us,” Peck emphasised.

Peck and Nelson’s Shared Vision for LGBTQ+ Representation

The music video for “Cowboys are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other” interlaces scenes of LGBTQIA+ individuals in a saloon, dancing and drinking beer. Nelson and Peck can be seen strumming guitars under a tree at Nelson’s Luck Ranch, a place Peck affectionately describes as a “dream.”

In their duet of the Ned Sublette original, the pair sing:

“Cowboys are frequently secretly fond of each other / What did you think all them saddles and boots was about? / There’s many a cowboy who don’t understand the way that he feels for his brother / And inside every cowboy, there’s a lady that’d love to slip out”.

Taking on the queer-themed track was Nelson’s idea. Peck, who has felt excluded from the country music industry at times, expressed gratitude for the country music legend.

“Once Willie Nelson wants to work with you, there’s really nothing the country world can say after that”, Peck said.

In the second verse, Nelson sings:

“And I believe to my soul that inside every man, there’s the feminine / And inside every lady, there’s a deep manly voice loud and clear / Well, a cowboy may brag about things that he’s donе with his women / But the ones who brag loudеst are the ones that are most likely queer”.

Orville Peck: The Masked Singer

Orville Peck (Daniel Pitout) is a South African country musician who is known for his distinctive fringed mask. He maintains a mysterious persona by concealing his face in public appearances.

According to Peck, his decision to wear the mask “helps eliminate pretence”. The singer addressed misconceptions in a 2019 interview with The Boot, clarifying, “I think another misconception is that I can be really candid and open because I’m somehow remaining anonymous, but it’s not really like that”.

“If anything, I think that my mask helps eliminate pretence, and this idea of having to go onstage and perform as someone or something I’m not”, he added.