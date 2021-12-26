—

Ian Carlos Gonçalves de Matos, Brazil’s out diving star who competed in the 2016 Olympics, died Tuesday in Rio De Janeiro, following complications from a throat infection. Matos was 32 years old.

Matos had been in the hospital for two months for a throat infection, which ultimately spread to his stomach and lungs.

“We are profoundly saddened to have received the news of the premature death of the Olympic diver Ian Matos, aged just 32,” Brazil’s Olympic Committee said in a statement. “Team Brazil acknowledges his contribution to the evolution of the discipline. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Brazil’s Diving Star

Matos was born as Ian Carlos Gonçalves de Matos in Muaná, a city located in the rural northern state of Pará, in the Amazon River Delta region. Matos learnt to swim in the river when he was three years old.

Making his debut in international competition at the South American Games in Medellin, Colombia, Matos took home three bronze medals; in one-metre and three-metre Springboard and another for Men’s Synchronised three-metre Springboard, shared with diving partner Rio Machado.

In the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, Matos finished in eighth place, with partner Luiz Outerelo, in Men’s three-metre Synchronised Springboard.

Came Out Months After Tom Daley’s Coming Out

Matos came out in 2014, and said his decision to do so was inspired by Tom Daley, who had just come out a few months before in a video posted on YouTube.

“When I saw it, I played with a friend. I said I was going to do it too. He advised me to wait for the Olympics (in Rio, in 2016) only as not to stop receiving sponsorship,” Matos told Correio.

“It seems that, as a homosexual, you start one level down. I heard a lot ‘I won’t lose to a faggot’ or ‘I can’t believe you lost to a faggot.’”

I’m Gay And There’s Nothing Wrong With That

Matos became involved in the United Nations Free and Equal campaign, which calls for “equal rights and fair treatment” for the LGBTQIA+ community across the globe.

“Everyone supported me. Everybody in the diving community supported me. I had never identified with what is imposed by society as masculine,” Matos said in a interview for the campaign.

“When I was younger everyone used to say, ‘Ian is gay! Ian is gay’! I wondered ‘Am I gay? Really?’ I didn’t even know what it meant be gay, and everyone told me I was during my childhood. Imagine a kid who was afraid of diving and kept hearing other people say, ‘if you’re scared, it’s because you’re gay, a sissy.’ Back then I already knew I was gay.”

“The LGBT community needs people saying, ‘Look, I’m gay and there’s nothing wrong with that, I’m normal, I’m a person, just like anybody else,’” Matos said.

