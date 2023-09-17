Out Gay Rower Robbie Manson Qualifies For 2024 Olympics

Out gay Kiwi Rower Robbie Manson has closed out the 2023 World Rowing Championship qualifying for the Paris Olympics, 2024.

Competing in Serbia earlier in the week, the 33 year-old rower and rowing partner Ben Mason placed 11th in the Men’s Double Scull. Their placement has secured their spot for the New Zealand Olympic Team.

This is a remarkable feat for Manson following his intial retirement from the sport in 2019. Manson only returned to competition earlier this year.

“I Couldn’t Be Prouder”

Announcing the qualification to Instagram, Manson expressed his appreciation for his rowing partner and his excitement for the lead up to the Olympic competition

“Rowing alongside Ben, a rising young talent, has been an absolute pleasure… I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished in such a short span of time,” says Manson.

“As I look ahead, I’m excited about the next 10 months. It’s a period that will demand even more hard work, sacrifice, and determination. But it’s also an opportunity to continue doing what I love and to represent New Zealand on the global stage,” he continued.

Manson also reflected on the “remarkable and somewhat unexpected ride” it has been for himself returning to the sport.

“When I retired in 2019, returning to rowing was the furthest thing from my mind. However, at the end of last year, I dipped my oars back into the water “just for fun.”

“In March of this year, I made the decision to dive back into full-time rowing, a choice that came with its own set of challenges and uncertainties. But it’s a decision I don’t regret for a second.”

“Thank you for your support throughout this journey. It’s been a pleasure sharing these moments with you, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” he concluded.

His upcoming participation in the Paris Olympics will be his third time competing in the international games.

Nearly 10 Years Since Publicly Coming Out

Next year will mark a decade since the rower came out as gay. Writing to Outsports at the time, Manson expressed that he had been aware of his sexuality since he was 19 but hesitated about coming out.

After speaking to his family and friends before coming out publicly, Manson expressed how liberating coming out was for him.

In his article, Manson says sharing his story is “to show other people who might be struggling with their sexuality, not only that it’s ok to be gay, but it’s a good thing, and it won’t change who you are or limit what you can achieve.”

Earlier in this year, Manson joined content subscription platform Only Fans. He previously explained his choice to start posting to the site as a creative outlet and to “celebrate the human form in a tasteful and respectful manner.”

Manson had also updated his Only Fans audience on his Olympic qualification.