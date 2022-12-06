—

Star Trek Actor Anthony Rapp and partner Ken Ithiphol have announced the birth of their first child.

Advertisement

According to Rapp’s post to Twitter, son Rai Larson Ithiphol was born on December 2, by “an incredibly generous surrogate.”

Rapp, 51, wrote that he and Ithiphol, 36, “are thrilled to share that our family has grown! Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we’re eternally grateful.(Rai is pronounced like “rye” or “chai.”) We love him very much.”

Ken & I are thrilled to share that our family has grown!💜🌟Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we’re eternally grateful.(Rai is pronounced like “rye” or “chai.”) We love him very much. pic.twitter.com/u4ODrsHKqM — Anthony Rapp on Mastodon @[email protected] (@albinokid) December 5, 2022

Friends, celebrities, and well-wishers responded with congratulations to the news.

Actor Briggon Snow wrote, “Awwwww yayyyy! He’s so precious. Congratulations to your beautiful family!”

Hamilton actor Joseph Morales wrote, “Congrats, boys!!!”

Sports and Television Producer Rob Hedrick wrote, “Congratulations (from me and you to you).”

Star Trek actor Bonnie Gordon wrote, “Oh my goodness! Congratulations! You two are going to be the most amazing fathers!”

Voice actor Darin De Paul wrote, “So. Much. LOVE!!! Congratulations, Anthony!”

Rapp and Ithiphol have been together since 2016 and were engaged in November of 2019.

In an Instagram post at the time, Rapp wrote, “So something happened tonight. I asked @teerakeni if he would marry me and he said yes. I am so very happy and I’m so very thrilled to share this news.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Rapp (@albinokid1026)

Last month a New York court dismissed Rapp’s $40 million sexual assault lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey.

The jury in the case believed that Rapp failed to prove his allegations against Spacey, which led the judge to dismiss the case.