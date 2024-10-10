OUTintheOPEN Festival 2024: Don’t Miss This Colourful Regional LGBT Celebration

Get ready to ‘Colour My World’ at the OUTintheOPEN Festival 2024, in Greater Shepparton this November!

As the most colourful pride event in the region, OUTintheOPEN is set to celebrate LGBTQIA+ pride and diversity, from 6-10 November.

Organised by Goulburn Valley Pride, this volunteer-led festival brings together local talent to spotlight the creativity, passion and joy of our diverse community – set on the unceded lands of the Yorta Yorta Nations.

Carnival Day at OUTintheOPEN Fest 2024

At the heart of the festival is signature event Carnival Day taking place on Saturday 9 November at Queens Gardens.

Hosted by the ever-fabulous Frock Hudson, Carnival Day promises to be a vibrant celebration of everything that makes our community shine. With live music, market stalls, art installations, and a trans and gender-diverse clothes swap, this day is packed with fabulously queer activities.

It’s not just for locals and the LGBTQIA+ community either—there’s opportunities for everyone to get involved, including friends and allies from all around the country.

This year’s festival theme is ‘Colour My World’

Festival Convenor Georgina Poort says that this year’s theme, ‘Colour My World’ invites festival goers to celebrate being exactly who they are, loud and proud.’

At OUTintheOPEN Festival, you can be “ immersed in that rich and vibrant community, surrounded by difference but knowing we share the same dream of equity across the rainbow,” says Poort. “Celebrate being our fullest, most vibrant, rainbow colourful selves.”

One of the festival’s creative highlights is the ’Colour My World’ art mural, where attendees can contribute their own splash of colour to an incredible and unique community artwork. It’s a perfect way to express yourself and leave a lasting mark on this year’s celebration. Whether you’re an artist or just love to get creative, the mural is a unique opportunity to share your story in the most colourful way possible.

And who could resist a night Drag Bingo? This crowd favourite combines the fun of bingo with the fabulous flair of drag. Expect a night full of laughter, high energy, and plenty of dazzling performances that will keep you entertained all evening. It’s a brilliant way to dive into the festival spirit with friends, both old and new.

Volunteer at OUTintheOpen Festival 2024

OUTintheOPEN Festival wouldn’t be possible without its passionate team of volunteers (affectionately known as volun-queers). And there’s still time to get involved!

Volunteering is a fantastic way to connect with the community, meet amazing people, and help make the festival as vibrant as possible. If you’re interested in joining the team, make sure to get in touch – it’s a perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the experience while contributing to the event’s success.

So come along in your rainbow best and help OUTintheOPEN Festival ‘colour the world’ this November!

For more information and to get involved, visit outintheopen.org.au or contact Georgina Poort, Festival Convenor, at [email protected].