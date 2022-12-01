—

It’s the last month of 2022 and before we bring out the Christmas trees, reindeer costumes, and Santa hats, there are still plenty of non-Christmas events going on in Sydney to attend. As always, here is our curated list:

Queen of the Night

Drag Queen realness and Sweetheart of Oxford Street, Champagne will ensure your night at Universal Sydney is filled with fun with her new show, Queen of the Night.

When: Every Saturday night til 30th April 2023

Where: Universal Bar, 85 Oxford st, Darlinghurst

Price: Free

Sunday Shenanigans

For those who want one last dose of fun before returning to work on Monday, Universal offers a fun open-drag night with the stunning and wonderful host, Karma Bites and featuring Les Beau Fierce and Raquel Feltch.

A great place to witness a tag team of Sydney’s up-and-coming and the city’s greats every Sunday.

When: Every Sunday til 30th July 2023

Where: Universal Bar, 85 Oxford st, Darlinghurst

Price: Free

Queer Literature Book Club With Sam Coley

Marrickville Library and Pavilion present writer Sam Coley who will be leading a discussion on Ruth Coker Burk’s All the Young Men: How One Woman Risked It All To Care For The Dying.

When: Monday 5th December from 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: Marrickville Library and Pavilion

Price: Free

Discover Oxford Street With Wonder Mama!

Join Sydney’s Superhero Drag Queen, Wonder Mama on her 2 hour tour of iconic venues such as the Stonewall Hotel, The Oxford and Darlinghurst Bookshop and other key LGBTQ hubs in Sydney.

A great chance for anyone to learn the history of the LGBTQ community in Sydney and even the icons that have made Oxford Street the world famous destination that it is today.

And for those who love to take a great photo, the tour will end near Taylor Square at the Sydney Rainbow Crossing. Put that on your Instagram.

When: Saturday 10th December from 12:30 – 3:30pm

Where: Hyde Park, Elizabeth Street, Sydney

Price: $70 (includes dessert or drink at MyKiki Waffle Store)





