Parents Of LGBTQIA+ Children Urge British Parliament To Scrap Harmful Policies

International News
Michael James
February 14, 2025
Parents Of LGBTQIA+ Children Urge British Parliament To Scrap Harmful Policies
Image: Image: Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays

Parents of LGBTQIA+ children gathered in Parliament this week to raise urgent concerns about the current climate for queer youth in the UK.

Five volunteers from the charity Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (FFLAG), led by chairwoman Sarah Furley, met with MPs to advocate for their children’s rights.

“We had hoped the days of needing to lobby Parliament for the rights and dignity of our children had passed, but sadly here we are again.” said Furley.

“Our parents are scared of what is now happening, and we will not stand quietly by as new barriers are put in the way of our children’s happiness, health, and success.”

Controversial education policy rolls back rights in schools for LGBTQIA+ children

FFLAG members urged the new Labour government to scrap two controversial education policies proposed by the previous Tory government, and to reverse the nationwide ban on puberty blockers for trans kids.

The previous government had set out draft guidance that recommended gender-questioning children be outed to their parents. FFLAG warned this move would “destroy trust, and only do harm to both child and parent”, calling it “bad guidance”.

It had also proposed changes to Relationships, Sex, and Health Education (RSHE), which FFLAG described as “the equivalent of a new Section 28″ – Margaret Thatcher’s policy that banned discussion of homosexuality in classrooms for more than a decade.

The Tory government’s changes to education included a ban on sex education for children under the age of 9, a ban of discussing sexual acts, sexual violence and domestic violence until year nine (age 13-14), and the official position that there are only two genders.

Support for trans rights sharply declines in the UK

Recent YouGov data has revealed declining support for trans rights, with opposition to gender-affirming healthcare, legal rights, sports participation and social transition rising across all sections of society. Hate crimes against trans individuals have also increased.

Only 37% of women supported the right of trans people to legally change their gender in 2023, down from 44% in 2022. Only 50% of 18-24 year olds say it should be allowed. From 2022 to 2023, opposition to people socially identifying as a different gender than the one they were assigned at birth rose from 8% to 25%.

57% of people in the UK opposed trans healthcare being funded through the National Health Service (NHS). 75% of survey respondents were against puberty blockers for people under the age of 16 (even though puberty usually starts before the age of 16), and 78% opposed hormone treatments for minors.

Support for trans sportspeople was particularly low, with 74% of respondents saying trans women should be banned from participating in women’s sports.

However, those with trans friends or family remain more supportive than the general population.

FFLAG continues campaigning

As one the UK’s largest organisations advocating for LGBTIAQ+ youth, FFLAG has shifted its focus to supporting parents of trans children, who now make up the majority of families attending its meetings.

While FFLAG initially focused on campaigning, the group shifted to directly support parents of LGBTQ+ children. However, rising hostility has forced them to once again take up advocacy.

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

NSW’s First LGBTQ+ Health Centre to Open in March 2025
February 14, 2025 | Michael James

NSW’s First LGBTQ+ Health Centre to Open in March 2025
New South Wales News News
Then & Now: ACON Launches Its New HIV Campaign
February 14, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Then & Now: ACON Launches Its New HIV Campaign
New South Wales News News
Pia Miranda Gives Career-Best Performance As Homophobic Villain in ‘Invisible Boys’
February 13, 2025 | Michael James

Pia Miranda Gives Career-Best Performance As Homophobic Villain in ‘Invisible Boys’
Books Entertainment Movies & TV News
Inquest Into ‘Unnatural’ Death of The Vivienne Adjourned For Investigation
February 13, 2025 | Michael James

Inquest Into ‘Unnatural’ Death of The Vivienne Adjourned For Investigation
Celebrity Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News
Qtopia Founder and HIV Activist David Polson To Receive State Funeral
February 13, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Qtopia Founder and HIV Activist David Polson To Receive State Funeral
National News New South Wales News News
Sources Allege Singer Liam Payne “Struggled With His Sexuality”
February 12, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Sources Allege Singer Liam Payne “Struggled With His Sexuality”
Celebrity Entertainment