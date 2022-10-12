—

The glitter and glam of the Parramatta Pride Picnic returns next week, Saturday 22 October 2022.

Brought to you by ACON, Parramatta Queer Forum, and Proud at Woolworths Group, this will be the Pride Picnic’s 14-year anniversary.

Featuring activities for the whole family, The Parramatta Pride Picnic is an event that has assisted in fostering community pride amongst LGBTQI people in Parramatta.

As western Sydney’s largest Pride event the Parramatta Pride Picnic promises to be “full of fun and pride.”

There will be community and corporate market stalls as well as all-day entertainment, drag performers, DJs, exhibitions, activations, food and drinks.

According to organisers, Trolley’d, a mobile bar company will be there with their “life-size aviation theme’d bar.”

Speed dating company CitySwoon, there will also be a “free, fun, flirty & fast pop-up matched speed dating event.”

A spokesperson for Woolworths Group said, “As collaborating partner, we’re committed to inclusion and belonging and at Parramatta Pride Picnic we’ll have a family-friendly activation with face painting and more, ideal to glam it up before you can proudly hit our Runway Stage!”

Community groups such as Harbour City Bears, Dykes on Bikes, WorldPride Sydney, Rainbow Families, and Bobby Goldsmith Foundation will also be in attendance.

This will be the first Parramatta Pride Picnic since 2019 as COVID-19 restrictions caused the cancellation of the picnic in 2020 and 2021.

The Parramatta Pride Picnic will be on October 22 from 10:30am to 7pm.