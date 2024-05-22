Party with Gold Coast Pride at Hairy Mary’s next weekend

The Gold Coast is gearing up and getting ready to celebrate their annual Pride Fair Day this June and there are two more great events to add to your calendar.

Details have now been released for the opening and closing parties with tickets now on sale.

Both events will feature at the newest gay and inclusive venue on the Gold Coast, Hairy Mary’s.

Hairy Mary’s to host Opening and Closing events for Gold Coast Pride

Since opening earlier this year Hairy Mary’s have proved themselves as a strong community hub for the Gold Coast LGBTQIA+ community.

Established as more than just a gay bar, the inclusive venue have hosted a range of nights for different members of our community, as well as fundraisers in the lead up to Gold Coast Pride Fair Day.

Now as the Gold Coast Pride Festival kicks off next weekend they will host two of the biggest events in the queer calendar for the Gold Coast.

Beginning on Friday May 31 the Opening event for the Gold Coast Pride festival will start with a colourful evening as attendees from across the Gold Coast descend on the venue to prepare for the big weekend.

From 3pm guests will be able to meet volunteers and organisers of the event, mingle and relax as they prepare for the weekend ahead.

The evening will also include a performance by local queer comedian JD Zamora as well as music from the fabulous Disco Donna.

And the best part, it’s 100% free for everyone to attend.

Glow 2.0 – Neon Party

One the best parts of any Fair Day is the chance to unwind and party after a long day.

On Saturday June 1, the Gold Coast will come alive with a sea of rainbows as the morning begins with a rainbow march along the beach.

Following this a full day of entertainment begins at Macintosh Island park including the annual drag pageant, pet parade, fabulous entertainment and the new creative arts safe space.

This free family friendly event will see the Gold Coast come together and celebrate, however when the sun comes down, it’s time to party.

The annual after party will see attendees return to Hairy Mary’s again, where the neon party, Glow 2.0 begins from 4:30pm.

Dressed in their best neon glow party outfits, attendees will dance under the black light and be entertained by fabulous local DJ’s Disco Donna and Adam Cox.

Fabulous entertainment will also be provided by drag superstars Miss Dee and Cady DeVille.

Tickets are just $10 and are available online to purchase or available at the door.

However tickets are selling fast, so online purchases are recommended.