Performers Drop Out Of Feast Festival After Homophobic Backlash

National News News
Lydia Jupp
December 9, 2024
Performers Drop Out Of Feast Festival After Homophobic Backlash
Image: Stock image. Photo: Nicholas Swatz / Pexels

Multiple drag and burlesque performers dropped out of Feast Festival after they experienced homophobic and transphobic threats from the community.

South Australia‘s iconic premier LGBTQIA+ arts and cultural event, Feast Festival is held annually in November, and recently celebrated its 27th anniversary. Over two weekends, the event platforms queer stories through performance, film, workshops, and other community events.

Cabaret Capers, organised by performer and producer Karney Doll, was set to take place in Peterborough, a regional South Australian town in the Mid North. It was hit with unexpected challenges when organisers shared the event on a local community Facebook page, prompting multiple homophobic and transphobic people to crawl out of the woodwork and start threatening performers and community members.

“I had people saying that they wanted to take me out to the bush, my performers out to the bush to do away with them,” Karney Doll said in an interview with the ABC.

“There was hate comments towards the trans, gay community, things saying that being gay is the gateway to paedophilia, it was just really, really hurtful.”

Although she reported the comments to SA Police and hired private security for the night, about half of the performers dropped out due to safety concerns.

Unfortunately, the incident was not isolated.

Queer organisers in Burra, another rural SA town, also faced discrimination online when promoting their third annual Country Pride Picnic.

“It was really unexpected to receive this sort of pushback from the general community and it is hurtful for LGBTQIA+ people to have that negative feedback put on us, it’s just really shocking for this day and age,” Organiser and Burra local Deb Selway said.

The organisers have contacted Star Observer to clarify that the negative comments received were on a post shared by third party. They also clarified that they don’t want their beloved community event to be associated with the homophobic posts, and that in real life, the event itself was inclusive, safe, and without incident whatsoever.

Despite the negative comments received and some events having an increased security presence, both events took place without any issues.

Feast Festival Condemns Abhorrent Behaviour

Feast Festival CEO, Tish Naughton condemned the queerphobic comments.

“Feast has a zero tolerance on homophobic and transphobic abuse,” she said.

“This behaviour incites hate and currently LGBTIQA+ South Australians have no protection from vilification and hate speech under South Australian law.”

Naughton also pushed for more expansive hate speech laws to be passed in the state, similar to the ones seen in Victoria.

“All South Australians deserve to be protected against vilification and hate, and we call on the South Australian Government to make it unlawful to incite hate, serious contempt for, or severe ridicule of, a person or group on the grounds of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, intersex status, HIV/AIDS status, disability, race or religion.”

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

‘Squid Game’ Divides Fans By Casting Cis Actor As Trans Woman
December 8, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

‘Squid Game’ Divides Fans By Casting Cis Actor As Trans Woman
Entertainment International News Screen
The Latest Drag Race Down Under Darling “I Was Very Aware That I Was Being Sent Home”
December 7, 2024 | Michael James

The Latest Drag Race Down Under Darling “I Was Very Aware That I Was Being Sent Home”
Entertainment National News News
Multiple Motions To Ban Cops From The Mardi Gras Parade Have Failed
December 7, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Multiple Motions To Ban Cops From The Mardi Gras Parade Have Failed
National News New South Wales News News
Brianna Ghey Killer Loses Bid To Appeal 20-Year Sentence
December 7, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Brianna Ghey Killer Loses Bid To Appeal 20-Year Sentence
International News
Trump Supporter Says Hetero Sex Without Reproducing Is ‘Gay Sex’
December 7, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Trump Supporter Says Hetero Sex Without Reproducing Is ‘Gay Sex’
International News
Grindr Have Unveiled 2024’s ‘Grindr Unwrapped’ Filled With Sexy Gay Data & It’s The BEST
December 6, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Grindr Have Unveiled 2024’s ‘Grindr Unwrapped’ Filled With Sexy Gay Data & It’s The BEST
Entertainment News The Internet