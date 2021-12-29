—

Sara Riou (seated on the chair) popped the question to her partner Jacinta Comande in the middle of a softball game.

Jacinta Comande was watching a game of softball when Sara Riou, one of the players and her girlfriend of two years, fell to the ground after supposedly injuring her knee.

A concerned Jacinta ran over to where Sara was lying on the ground. But it soon turned to delight when her girlfriend, who was faking an injury, got on her knee with a ring in her hand for an epic proposal. The unique and heartwarming wedding proposal ended in a home run when Jacinta said ‘yes’!

The dramatic fake-out had the crowd gushing with the pure romanticism of it all. The well-executed plan had all come together beautifully with the help of friends, family and the softball coach, who gestured Jacinta over with concern once Sara took the fake tumble, only for her to smoothly transition to being on bended knee to ask the big question.

‘Didn’t See It Coming’

Sara had organised for all of their friends and family to be in the stands, ostensibly to cheer her on during a league match at the Mirrabooka softball complex in Perth.

Jacinta gushed to the Daily Mail about the proposal that was put together behind her back. “Sara had told me it was this huge game and that she’d invited all our friends and family down to watch. I didn’t suspect a thing, and when she went down injured I was obviously really worried about her. I ran over and that’s when she proposed – I was so surprised and it was such a special moment.”

Asking Dad’s Blessings

The initial video Comande shared on TikTok raked up over 1.3 million likes. In a subsequent clip, it’s also revealed that Sara had asked Jacinta’s dad for his blessing to marry his daughter.

The newly engaged couple will join the over 14,000 same-sex couples who have taken the plunge since marriage equality became law in Australia back in 2017.

Interestingly though, they join a shrinking number of same-sex couples deciding to get married, with statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics website detailing the steady decline of same-sex marriages since 2019, two years after the law was passed.

In 2018, there were 6,538 same-sex marriages, 5,507 in 2019 and then a big drop in 2020 with only 2,902 ceremonies performed. While it’s true that heterosexual marriage rates also declined over the same period, the trend was nowhere near as steep.