He may not answer to ‘Commander-in-Chief,’ but now Pete Buttigieg, who made headlines as the first Out LGBTQI+ person to enter the US Presidential race, has a new job title – ‘Daddy.’

Buttigieg, 39, and his husband Chasten, 32, an author and former teacher, announced on their respective social media accounts that they have become parents.

Buttigieg, who was appointed as Secretary of Transportation by President Joe Biden on February 2, is the first out LGBTQI+ Cabinet member in US history to be confirmed by the Senate. Prior to running for president, Buttigieg served as Mayor of South Bend, Indiana from 2012 to 2020.

“For some time Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon,” the couple posted.

First Lady Jill Biden sent her congratulations to the couple tweeting, “Congratulations to you and Chasten. Welcome to parenthood!”

Couple Met On A Dating App

The couple, who met on the dating app Hinge in 2015, just months after Buttigeig came out as a gay man, have been married since June 2018. Pete Buttigieg admitted to the New York Times that,“there were fireworks on our first date. It was kind of ridiculous, I know, but I was hooked.”

In his new book, I Have Something to Tell You, Chasten writes that on his first date with Buttigieg he “put it all out there. Although I was used to being forthright on first dates, I was sick of going on them,” Chasten recalled. “I described some of my bad dates, I said I wanted kids and marriage…”

Josh Groban, Mary Steenburgen, Mandy Moore and Billy Eichner were amongst the other celebrity well-wishers, while the Human Rights Campaign, tweeted “We are excited to watch your family grow and we wish you the very best on the journey of parenthood!”

Sarah Kate Ellis, the President and CEO of GLAAD tweeted, “Congratulations @PeteButtigieg and @Chasten! You’ll be amazing parents and I am so thrilled for you.”

Trying to Adopt For A Year

In a July 2021 interview with the Washington Post, Chasten Buttigieg said that the couple had been trying to adopt for a year and that the process brought with it “a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope. You think it’s finally happening and you get so excited and then it’s gone.”

The couple had been “on lists that would allow them to receive a baby that had been abandoned or surrendered at very little notice, and through lengthier processes that would allow a mother to choose them in advance (although she wouldn’t know their identities).”

The couple discussed their desire to have children with People, in September 2020, with Pete Buttigieg telling the magazine “We have a lot of friends who’ve had families in very different ways. So we’ve just been having great conversations with our friends about how they figured it out, and we’ll go from there. We’re just really excited and overwhelmed I think.”