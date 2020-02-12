—

By Mike Hitch

Pete Buttigieg seems to have made a strong second-placing showing in the latest voting results from the Democratic primary in New Hampshire.

In the second hurdle in deciding which Democrat will take on President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election, Senator Bernie Sanders has taken the early lead with about 26 per cent of the vote. Buttigieg is close behind with slightly more than 24 per cent. Amy Klobuchar, a senator from Minnesota, is running a surprisingly strong third, with 20 per cent.

Buttigieg, who has made history as the most successful openly gay candidate in U.S. history, took the lead in the first electoral test in the Democratic 2020 presidential campaign, the Iowa Caucus.

Sanders is from neighbouring Vermont and was expected to win in New Hamshire. Buttigieg’s showings in the two early states puts him in the top tier of candidates.

After the disastrous counting delays in the Iowa Caucus due to failures with a “coding issue” in the app that was meant to finalise the results, 38-year-old Buttigieg was in the lead with 26.7 per cent of the vote while Sanders is behind him with 25.4 per cent of the vote.

While now taking second place in New Hampshire, Buttigieg, whose sole political experience is as mayor of a small city in Indiana, has a solid chance of becoming the next Democratic nominee.

Speaking to WNDU, Buttigieg noted that his lead in the political race was primarily due to him departing from the typical cookie-cutter shape of a politician, especially as an openly gay man.

Buttigieg also noted that as the majority of New Hampshire’s population had already participated in local or state government, the precinct’s results are an excellent indicator of who will be most successful not just in the race, but after the finish line as well.

“I bring certainly something different from the Washington experience that some of us have come to expect, but that is exactly what is needed right now,” he said.

“While I am new on the national scene, I am no stranger to service. A dose of different perspective… is exactly how we turn the page on our broken politics and move into a better future.

“Here in New Hampshire, so many people don’t ask ‘why don’t they fix this issue…’ they ask ‘why don’t I become part of the solution.”