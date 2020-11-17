—

Police in Auckland are investigating a foiled attempt by a man to deliberately infect the city’s LGBTQI and ethnic communities with COVID-19.

News of the sickening and depraved crime first emerged on the website express magazine where it is claimed the man has posted messages on an alt-right website. The posts allegedly stated he had come down with the “woohoo flu” a racist reference to where the virus originated and that he had “a really sore throat” and “the inability to stop coughing.”

It is alleged the man had intended to visit a gay bar on Wednesday night with the hopes of achieving “10-20” infections and had asked fellow users of the alt-right website how best to “fit in” at the bar “without risking get hit on.”

Further to this, the man had allegedly planned to visit a number of ethnic churches, where in a separate post he asked “whether it would be ‘too suspicious’ if they then drove 10 to 20 minutes from their place of residence over the weekend to deliberately infect people who attend a predominately ethnic church as the one closest to him was ‘predominately white.”

Advertisement

“The nature of this anonymous post is concerning, and Police take these sorts of matters extremely seriously. Police are limited in further comment at this stage as our enquiries are ongoing,”

After being alerted of the investigation, a spokesperson for the New Zealand Minister for Health added, “The Ministry supports the Police as being the appropriate agency to look into this incident as they will be best placed to find out what’s happened and determine what further actions are required.