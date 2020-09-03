—

It’s getting harder to be gay in Poland in 2020 as Marek Jędraszewski, Archbishop of Kraków (the second largest city in Poland) suggested in a statement that a solution to the so called ‘rainbow plague’ in Poland could be the establishment of clinics to “cure” homosexuals.

The statement came during a plenary meeting of the Polish Episcopal Conference (KEP) at the end of August, where they also said it is:

“Necessary to create clinics (including with the assistance of the church) to help people who want to regain their sexual health and natural sexual orientation.”

The bishops do admit though that it, “stands in clear contradiction to positions regarded as scientific, as well as to so-called ‘political correctness’.”

And then at the same conference, in a statement that is sure to muddy the waters and cause confusion amongst Poles, the bishops then called for “respect” of people identifying as LGBTQI.

“Any acts of physical or verbal violence, any forms of hooligan behaviour and aggression against LGBT+ people are unacceptable.”

What the?!

Poland, which is a majority catholic country, is ranked worst among European countries for LGBTQI rights by ILGA-Europe’s 2020 report – despite this, gay and bisexual men can still donate blood in Poland, go figure that one out!

(Australian gay men still can not donate blood if they’ve had sex with another man in the last twelve months, as of September 2020 – though a submission has been made to reduce this to three months)

The Roman Catholic Church paints LGBTQI ideology as a “rainbow plague” akin to Nazism and the church stokes fear and anger against the LGBTQI minority, claiming they are forcing their “morally reprehensible behaviour” on the country, the cure for which is apparently the establishment of these clinics to “cure” homosexuality.

Queensland was the first Australian state to criminalise conversion therapy in August 2020.

On a brighter note, the bishops at the conference also heard that the religiosity of Poles is decreasing, with a Pew Research Centre study showing that 69% percent of Poles say that God plays an important role in their lives, a decrease from 83% of people when asked the same question back in 1991.