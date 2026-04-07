A new petition led by Pride Cup is calling on the global sporting community to reject what advocates describe as harmful and discriminatory coercive sex testing policies implemented by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Pride Cup is an Australian not-for-profit organisation that works with sporting clubs and communities to challenge homophobia and transphobia and make sport more inclusive for LGBTQIA+ people

The petition comes in response to the IOC’s recently announced eligibility rules, which will bar transgender women and many intersex athletes from competing in women’s events at the Olympic Games. Central to the policy is mandatory screening for the SRY gene, a genetic marker linked to male sex development, with athletes who test positive excluded from the women’s category.

Historically, sex testing in elite sport has been widely condemned for being invasive, unscientific, and disproportionately targeting women who do not conform to narrow expectations of femininity. The IOC itself abandoned blanket sex testing in 1999 after years of controversy, only to now reintroduce a new form of genetic verification.

US soccer star Megan Rapinoe has labelled the IOC’s new approach “hateful” and exclusionary, warning that it ignores the complexity of human biology. Basketball icon Sue Bird echoed those concerns, describing the policy as rooted more in politics than science. Meanwhile Caster Semenya, who has long challenged regulations targeting athletes with intersex status, said the policy undermines dignity and autonomy.

Human rights organisations, including the Sport & Rights Alliance, ILGA World and Humans of Sport, have condemned the rules, warning they are “not supported by science” and risk violating international human rights standards.

The Pride Cup petition is calling on Australian sporting bodies, including the Australian Olympic Committee and the Australian Sports Commission to reject the IOC’s proposed eligibility rules. It argues these measures are invasive, unnecessary and developed without proper consultation, warning they could expose athletes to coerced medical procedures, public scrutiny and discrimination while potentially breaching Australian anti-discrimination laws.

Instead, the petition urges national organisations to refuse to adopt blanket bans and genetic testing, and to support policies that are evidence-based, inclusive, and grounded in human rights – ensuring women’s sport remains accessible to all, including trans and intersex athletes.

You can sign the petition here.