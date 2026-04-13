Boise city officials have responded to a new Idaho law banning the display of Pride flags on government property by installing a rainbow-themed alternative at City Hall, in a delightfully civic form of rebellion against fascism.

The law, known as House Bill 561, restricts public buildings to flying a limited set of approved flags and allows fines of up to $2,000 per day for violations. The legislation took effect earlier this month, prompting Boise City Hall to Boise to adopt the rainbow flag as its official city flag to sidestep the restriction.

Conservatives were outraged. “That’s lawless, insubordinate, and intolerable,” said Representative Ted Hill, the Republican who sponsored several anti-Pride flag bills, according to Boise State Public Radio.

But the new legislature tightened the law, imposing fines of $2,000 per day, per flag, for any banners not specifically permitted.

Idaho state Rep. Ted Hill, who sponsored the new law, included language explicitly barring any city flags adopted after 2023. He said Boise’s defiance prompted the punitive penalties.

“That’s what this bill is about, specifically insubordinate government officials,” he said in a committee hearing, the Idaho Capital Sun reported. “It sets a tone of anarchy.”

However Boise only saw this as a new challenge, and in response, city officials wrapped flagpoles outside Boise City Hall in rainbow colours, a creative display of pride that technically does not violate the law. The installation does not involve flying a flag, instead using coloured materials affixed to the poles.

“The art additions to city hall demonstrate our unwavering commitment to the people that call Boise home and to the values that we uphold every day of being a safe and welcoming city for everyone,” the city said in a statement.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has previously defended the Pride flag as a symbol of inclusion, and posted a video saying that removing flags from flagpoles didn’t change the city’s attitudes toward inclusiveness.

“To our LGBTQ family, friends and neighbours, you are an essential part of Boise,” she said. “You are welcome here. You are valued here, and no law can or will change that. In fact, it has only strengthened our resolve, because our values and our commitment run deep. We are and will remain a safe and welcoming city for everyone.”