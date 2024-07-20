Shocking Vandalism Of Pride Flags In London

In a disheartening recurrence, three Pride flags in East London have been vandalised with paint, marking at least the fifth such incident.

The defaced flags—a Pride progress flag, a classic rainbow flag, and a trans flag—were found near Forest Gate train station in London, bearing the word “no” and a large black X.

However it is the recurring nature of this vandalism that has local organisations distressed.

Authorities investigating vandalism of pride flags

Dr. Andrew Diver from Forest Gayte Pride expressed grave concern over the escalating vandalism, stating, “This is at least the fifth time the flags have been defaced with anti-LGBTQ+ abuse.”

Diver detailed that the criminal damage was noticed early on the morning of July 19, prompting the police to swiftly collect CCTV footage from the area. He remains hopeful, noting that authorities seem poised to take more decisive action this time around, recognising the repeated nature of these offences.

Diver praised the solidarity within the local community, particularly the shopkeepers who have shown unwavering support for the queer community.

The incident has sparked widespread frustration, with many taking to social media to voice their discontent.

Labour MP Uma Kumaran, shared her dismay, writing online, “Sadly, once again, the flags in Forest Gate have been defaced. I will do everything in my power to tackle LGBT+ hate crime.” She emphasised her commitment to working with Newham Council, local police, and the Minister for Equalities to address these ongoing issues.

This latest attack follows a series of similar acts of vandalism. Last month, the Pride progress flag was doused in red paint, and just days later, the other Pride flags were targeted.

Earlier incidents saw the trans and rainbow flags defaced with the words “say no,” and another progress flag was covered with a message urging LGBTQ+ people to “drink toilet water.”

Carron Harrison, founder and co-director of Forest Gayte Pride, condemned the repeated attacks, stating, “We’re still fighting for equality and experiencing homophobia, as evidenced by the continuing vandalism of our flags.”

“They can paint over our flags, they can intimidate us, but they can’t paint over our pride” she declared.

Following the June incident, police launched an investigation into what they categorised as a homophobic hate crime. Detective Inspector James Rush acknowledged the significant concern and distress these acts have caused, particularly during Pride month.

He reassured the community of the police’s dedication to bringing the perpetrators to justice and preventing further incidents.

On June 28, the police released a CCTV image of an individual spraying paint on the flags, seeking public assistance in identifying the person despite their face being covered. Inspector Rush urged anyone recognising the individual to contact the authorities.

The investigation continues however no arrests have been made.