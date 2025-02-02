NT Government Removes Pride Flags From Hospitals

The Northern Territory government have made a controversial decision to remove pride flags and Torres Strait Islander flags from the states hospital.

Citing concerns that the flying of the flags does not comply with government protocol, they have been removed.

They are not the first government to cite this reason for not flying the pride flags.

Pride Flags do not comply with protocol

Earlier this week pride flags and Torres Strait Islander flags were removed from both the Royal Darwin and Palmerston hospitals in the Northern Territory.

When questioned on the move Northern Territory Health Minister Steve Edgington cited concerns with flag protocol at the government venues.

“The long-standing Northern Territory government protocol is to fly the Australian, Northern Territory and Aboriginal flags,” he stated.

“All NT health facilities are required to comply with this protocol, and it was recently identified that some flag displays at hospitals were not compliant.”

“Consequently, these displays have been amended” he concluded.

Chansey Paech the former deputy chief minister and the first Indigenous and openly gay MP in the Northern Territory has spoken out about the actions of the government.

“I think the health minister, Steve Edgington, should be focused on delivering better health outcomes for Territorians, not steering division in our community, because we need in the space of health leadership that brings us together, not pulls us apart,” he stated. “Safe spaces for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, as well as our rainbow community, are an important part of ensuring inclusive, comprehensive health care is provided.”

“It’s hateful, and these are token gestures aimed at appeasing the right and, do nothing to solve the real issues.”

However this is not the first example of governments making this decision by Redland City Council to not fly the flags last year also citing similar reasons.

Confusion at Redland City Council

Late last year Redland City Council were asked to fly the pride flags for the upcoming 2025 IDAHOBIT celebrations.

After Mayor Jos Mitchell initially supported the decision, several days later council notified that they would not be flying the flags.

“Unfortunately, following our initial correspondence, Council has since determined based on National and Council flag protocols, Council will need to investigate what other options may be available to mark the day, which could include lighting up the Cleveland Lighthouse in rainbow colours” the stated at the time.

“Council wanted to embrace the opportunity to raise the IDAHOBIT flag in May 2025, but have determined national flag protocols we adhere to do not enable it to be flown from Council’s current flag poles. This would involve the removal of a government flag to be replaced by the pride flag” they continued.

According to the Federal Flag Protocols government buildings should follow the below instructions.

“When the flag is flown in Australia or Australian territory it takes precedence over all other national flags and should be flown in the position of honour” it states.

“After the Australian National Flag, the order of precedence of flags is: national flag of other nations, state and territory flags, other Australian flags prescribed by the Flags Act 1953, ensigns and pennants.”

“The flag should not be flown in a position inferior to any other flag or ensign and should not be smaller than any other flag or ensign.”

There are no allowances within the protocols for Pride Flags.