Pride In Protest Proposes Motion At Sydney Mardi Gras AGM Calling For Gaza Cease-Fire

Queer activist group Pride in Protest, has proposed a motion for Saturday’s upcoming Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) Annual General Meeting (AGM) calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, as well as refusing to accept any funds from backers of the Israeli occupation.

It also “commits to accepting no partnership with or donations from the State of Israel.”

‘Nothing To Be Proud Of If Our Movement Is Void Of Any Real Solidarity’

In a statement Pride in Protest member and Mardi Gras Board candidate Luc Velez said, “Mardi Gras is not just a party. It’s about politics, and it’s about pride. But there is nothing to be proud of if our movement is void of any real solidarity.

Velez continued, “There is also nothing to be proud of if we refuse to mobilise our community against the ongoing genocide in Palestine. We cannot let this massacre be pinkwashed by IDF soldiers cynically waving around pride flags as they bomb and kill tens of thousands of people in Gaza.”

According to CNN, over 1,200 people have been killed in Israel while more than 16,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7.

Motion To Cancel Police Accords

A motion has also been proposed to cancel the Mardi Gras Police Accord and abolish the controversial decency inspections.

In 2018 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) and the NSW Police signed an Accord that allows police to conduct public decency inspections of all participants prior to the start of the annual pride parade.

According to the language in the Accord, the police are able to conduct a “visual inspection of those intending to take part in the Mardi Gras Parade so as to ensure that public decency is not offended.”

The Police Accord does not specifically state what is meant by “ensure that public decency is not offended.”

Public Nudity Check

In an earlier interview with Star Observer, Chair of the SGLMG Board, Giovanni Campolo-Arcidiaco shared that the “police agreed, working with us, to change that to public nudity check, which is something that applies to anyone in Australia, in public places. This is very easy to define. You’re naked or you’re not.”

Other motions include support for Gender Affirmation Leave, the Equality Bill, and drag performers, while condemning the treatment of asylum seekers, as well as prevent the police, the AFP, the Australian Defence Force, and the Liberal Party from marching in the Mardi Gras Parade.

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Annual General Meeting will be held on Saturday, December 9, at the University of Sydney.