“When people say they are standing on the shoulders of giants, that’s how I feel about Pride March” Midsumma Festival CEO Karen Bryant

In 1996, the first Pride March took place along virtually the same route as it does today. It’s believed more than 11,000 people were in attendance at that first Pride March, with organisers wanting to create something free, accessible and community-focused. Locals came out in droves and cheered from the sides.

Twenty five years later, the annual parade and party are centrepieces of celebration, diversity and solidarity.

Midsumma Festival has officially run the parade since 2014.

“We are the custodians of Pride March for the community,” Midsumma CEO Karen Bryant told us. “We have only looked after it for a few years of its rich history. It is so precious, and we want to make sure that history continues for the next 25 years.”

Whether you’re marching in the parade or cheering from the side lines, this annual community event is not to be missed with celebrations continuing in Catani Gardens at the end of the parade route.

The 25th annual Midsumma Pride March takes place on Sunday 2nd February. Details: midsumma.org.au.