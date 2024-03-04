Pro-Palestine Protestors Charged After Interrupting Sydney Mardi Gras Parade

Eight pro-Palestinian protestors are facing charges after disrupting the Mardi Gras parade in Sydney on Saturday night.

Police confirmed that a 25-year-old man and seven women, aged between 29 and 42, were charged after entering the parade from Taylor Square at about 9:20pm.

The protestors jumped fences to enter the parade, holding a large banner that read “Queer Solidarity with Palestinian Resistance” and let off red and green flares, as NSW Premier Chris Minns approached in the Rainbow Labor float.

They then allegedly attempted to run away from police while holding lit flares, which are prohibited in NSW. At least two activists were thrown to the ground before police moved the group away, keeping the politicians’ group at a distance.

Pro Palestine protesters disrupt the Mardi Gras Parade ahead of the Rainbow Labor float #MardiGras pic.twitter.com/GI3hs5FDwK — Declan Bowring (@DeclanBowring) March 2, 2024

All were charged with “more than three people use violence to cause fear”, police said.

A ninth person, a 29-year-old woman, was released pending further investigation.

Police said there were no other incidents during the parade.

They were all granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court later this month, on Thursday 28 March.

“Labor party do not deserve to be celebrated”

Following the protest, the group released a statement saying police used “excessive force” against the activists.

“The Labor party do not deserve to be celebrated here, they deserve to be held accountable for their active support of the zionist state,” the statement continued.

Many members of the community shared their collective dissent upon hearing the news that Minns would march in the parade, becoming the first NSW premier to do so.

The move came after a week of significant controversy, with the Mardi Gras board’s backflip decision to allow police to march out of uniform while the community mourned the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies at the hands of a serving officer.

Minns has also delayed introducing laws from the Equality Legislation Amendment (LGBTIQA+) Bill 2023, brought to Parliament by Sydney MP Alex Greenwich.

The bill would bring NSW in line with other states in Australia, ending conversion therapy practices, allowing trans and gender-diverse people to update their gender on birth certificates, improving access to health care, and protecting the community from discrimination.

But when questioned about the timeline of legislation during the parade, Minns replied, “within the week, within a few weeks.”