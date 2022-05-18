—

US Representative from North Carolina, Madison Cawthorn (left) with former US President Donald Trump.

Controversial US Representative from North Carolina, Madison Cawthorn, lost his seat Wednesday after losing the North Carolina Republican primary to State Senator Chuck Edwards.

Edwards, a three-term Senator, will go on to face Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, a Christian minister, in the elections in November.

Leaked Video Showed Cawthorn Humping A Man’s Face

In May, a video surfaced of him nude and humping a man’s face.

Madison Cawthorn says the Daily Mail article about a video showing him butt naked humping his male cousin’s face was “locker room talk.” One problem: there’s no talking in the video. Watch the video and his response here. pic.twitter.com/kWG9899Vhk — 🇺🇸 John Anthony Castro (@realJohnACastro) May 5, 2022

This nude humping video is the most recent in a series of controversies surrounding Cawthorn. Earlier a video, which has sparked an ethics complaint, was released. The video showed Cawthorn driving in a car with a 23-year-old congressional staffer. The staffer his hand on Cawthorn’s crotch.

Getting felt up in a car. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fGFAffrnnf — Barbie Dearest (@Mink_Stole80) April 29, 2022

“I look at a lot of these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life ― I’ve always paid attention to politics,” he said. “Then all of a sudden, you get invited to, ‘Oh, hey, we’re going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.’ Then you realized they’re asking you to come to an orgy.”

In 2021, days before the US Capital insurrection by Trump supporters, Hawthorn spoke at the “Save America” rally that questioned US President Joe Biden’s win.

In March 2022, Cawthorn described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “thug”. He said the Ukrainian was government “incredibly evil” and “pushing woke ideologies”