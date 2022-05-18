Controversial US Representative from North Carolina, Madison Cawthorn, lost his seat Wednesday after losing the North Carolina Republican primary to State Senator Chuck Edwards.

Edwards, a three-term Senator, will go on to face Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, a Christian minister, in the  elections in November.

The Trump-backed Cawthorn has been a controversial figure since being elected in 2020. 

Leaked Video Showed Cawthorn Humping A Man’s Face

In May, a video surfaced of him nude and humping a man’s face.

This nude humping video is the most recent in a series of controversies surrounding Cawthorn. Earlier a video, which has sparked an ethics complaint, was released. The video showed Cawthorn driving in a car with a 23-year-old congressional staffer. The staffer his hand on Cawthorn’s crotch.

In March, Cawthorn gained attention when he claimed he had been invited to take part in coke-fueled orgies by people, “I’ve looked up to through my life.”

“I look at a lot of these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life ― I’ve always paid attention to politics,” he said. “Then all of a sudden, you get invited to, ‘Oh, hey, we’re going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.’ Then you realized they’re asking you to come to an orgy.”

In 2021, days before the US Capital insurrection by Trump supporters, Hawthorn spoke at the “Save America” rally that questioned US President Joe Biden’s win.

In March 2022, Cawthorn described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “thug”. He said the Ukrainian was government “incredibly evil” and “pushing woke ideologies”

