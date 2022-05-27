—

Independent professional wrestler and self-proclaimed “himbo” Max Zero has come out as pansexual. The 21-year old pro wrestler made the announcement on Tuesday on the occasion of Pansexual visibility day.

“I’ve done a lot in my life, this is the scariest,” Zero posted on Twitter.

“I was gonna make like a fun himbo thing out of this but I just can’t, emotionally bring myself to do it. So ima leave this here and maybe mute the post idk. Im Pan. Love y’all,” said Zero, adding the PanVisibilityDay hashtag.

Advertisement

I just checked this out and yall gonna make me cry. Thank you for all the love and acceptance. This himbo is truly blessed. https://t.co/c4yXBEuY9P — Pandsome Max Zero (@HandsomeMaxZERO) May 25, 2022

Pansexual Is Part Of The Colourful LGBTQI Spectrum

In a follow up message Zero said he was overwhelmed by all the support. “I just checked this out and yall gonna make me cry. Thank you for all the love and acceptance. This himbo is truly blessed. Like 600 people give a shit about me being happy with me. Damn,” said Zero.

Pan, means ‘all’ in Greek and being a pansexual means that one is romantically, sexually and/or emotionally attracted to another person, irrespective of their gender.

Happy #PanVisibilityDay! Identifying as pan means you can be romantically, sexually and/or emotionally attracted to someone regardless of their gender identity. Today is about increasing visibility, supporting the pan community & building momentum to continue fighting erasure 💝 pic.twitter.com/YDhe6jgp7W — Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (@sydneymardigras) May 24, 2022

“Pansexuality is just another shade in the colourful spectrum of human diversity, existing in harmony alongside all the other palettes. But – as with many other terms – pansexuality has long been misunderstood,” a blog on UK-based LGBTQI advocacy organisation Stonewall explained.

“Our identities are personal and specific to each and every one of us – that’s what makes us all unique!,” the blog added.

For additional resources on Pansexuality, check the Stonewall website.



