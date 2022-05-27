Independent professional wrestler and self-proclaimed “himbo” Max Zero has come out as pansexual. The 21-year old pro wrestler made the announcement on Tuesday on the occasion of Pansexual visibility day. 

“I’ve done a lot in my life, this is the scariest,” Zero posted on Twitter. 

“I was gonna make like a fun himbo thing out of this but I just can’t, emotionally bring myself to do it. So ima leave this here and maybe mute the post idk. Im Pan. Love y’all,” said Zero, adding the PanVisibilityDay hashtag. 

Advertisement
Zero did not have to mute the post after all, as his fans welcomed the announcement. “Thank you for your bravery and for helping queer kids and fans all over the world!,” said one of his fans. One of his fellow pro wrestlers Greywolf Raventhorne sent a message of support.  “This takes a huge amount of courage brother. You know that WarWulf Kreed and I are always behind you!”

 

Pansexual Is Part Of The Colourful LGBTQI Spectrum

Independent pro wrestler Max Zero

In a follow up message Zero said he was overwhelmed by all the support. “I just checked this out and yall gonna make me cry. Thank you for all the love and acceptance. This himbo is truly blessed. Like 600 people give a shit about me being happy with me. Damn,” said Zero. 

Pan, means ‘all’ in Greek and being a pansexual means that one is romantically, sexually and/or emotionally attracted to another person, irrespective of their gender.

Pansexuality is just another shade in the colourful spectrum of human diversity, existing in harmony alongside all the other palettes. But – as with many other terms – pansexuality has long been misunderstood,” a blog on UK-based LGBTQI advocacy organisation Stonewall explained. 

“Our identities are personal and specific to each and every one of us – that’s what makes us all unique!,” the blog added.

For additional resources on Pansexuality, check the Stonewall website.


© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.