A member of The Department of Homo Affairs who is known only as Officer Hazardous Material, has called on the LGBTQI community to support First Nations people in protesting the anniversary voyage of the replica HMS Endeavour.

The Department of Homo Affairs was the group involved in interrupting the Mardi Gras Parade last Saturday and demonstrating in front of the official Liberal Party float.

Office Hazardous Material told Star Observer that they believed LGBTQI people have a responsibility to advocate for other marginalised communities.

“I think to be queer is to have a politicised identity,” they said.

“I think if you look at our roots, they come from black, First Nations, trans women. Our roots come out of some of the most intrusive forms of political violence and being queer is inherently political.

“You can’t see a group oppressed by state violence and then ignore the rights of another group oppressed by state violence.

“I think it’s absolutely our responsibility as settlers to put our bodies on the line. As white people and people who have privilege, we have to support First Nations beliefs and rights.”

The Australian government has spent nearly seven million dollars on the HMS Endeavour’s venture around Australia to mark the 250th anniversary of the arrival of Captain Cook to the continent.

The HMS Endeavour was a British Royal Navy research vessel that Lieutenant James Cook, known to many as Captain Cook, sailed to Australia and New Zealand on his first voyage of discovery from 1768 to 1771.

Recently, First Nations activists from the Tent Embassy in Redfern arranged a sit-in protest in at the Australian National Maritime Museum which deliberately blocked the entrance.

Activists filling the lobby chanted “always was, always will be Aboriginal land,” while community leaders gave speeches about the glorification of colonisation.

A protest has also been organised by the Gweagal-Bidjigal Sovereign Tribal Elders Council to mark 250 years of First Nations resistance since Cook landed in Kamay, now known as Botany Bay.

Running from April 26 to May 6, the Gweagal-Bidjigal invite First Nations peoples and allies onto their land at La Perouse to protest against the revived HMS Endeavour which they see as a symbol of violence and tyranny “as well as a continuation of colonising land that never belonged to them.”