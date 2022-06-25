—

The Queer Eye cast touched down in New Orleans earlier this week and have started filming season 7 of the popular lifestyle and fashion makeover show.

Advertisement Queer Eye for the Straight Guy which debuted in 2003, but has taken on a life of its own with the re-launched show capturing the hearts of audiences all over the world while watching five men revamp a person’s life from their closet to their lifestyle and diet.

The “Fab Five” team consists of Antoni Porowski, Karamo, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk. Each member has a specialty in a particular field, including fashion, culture, lifestyle and interior design and are hoping to engage in conversations with men and women and offer advice to help them restore their lives.

Sneak Peek

A sneak peek of what the show was shared on social media on Wednesday.

“The Fab 5 just arrived in The Big Easy and are already dripping in Mardi Gras beads. We’re so excited to join the party in this amazing city. Get ready for new adventures and more tears real soon,” the caption read, posted from the official Queer Eye Twitter page.

Cast members of the show began teasing aspects of the show on their individual socials also, with Porowski writing, “Excited for the beignets I mean all the wonderful theories this season on @queereye,” in a caption where he posted photos of himself wearing Mardi Gras beads and celebrating with a hot pink mask.

Van Ness wore an elegant shimmering dress in a post where he spoke about his excitement for the upcoming season and the joy at reuniting with his castmates. “Reunited with my favourite phone stealers I mean fashion, design, culture & food experts!! So excited to meet new heroes, explore New Orleans, and create new memories our @queereye crew”, he wrote.

Queer Eye has filmed in Georgia, Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. Except for season 2, the reboot has been frequently rated with a score of over 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The franchise has recently grown, with the addition of Queer Eye Germany where the premise remains the same while featuring an all-German cast.

Netflix has yet to announce a date for the premiere of Season 7 but fans can look forward to the show by following the Fab Five’s socials until a release date is confirmed.