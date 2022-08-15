—

By Wei Thai Haynes

One of the many ‘great’ exports of the British empire: legislated subjugation and persecution of queer people in ‘Australia’ can be dated back to colonial violence and invasion in 18th century.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses mental health and suicide, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Only in the past few decades have some of the most egregious anti-queer laws been repealed. The codification of some of our rights into law, like marriage equality, has only come in the past few years.

A Culture War On LGBTQI People

The continuing effects of homophobic government and culture are still felt today. Even now, the opposition reflexively wages a culture war on queer people; prominently the pre-selection of the viscerally transphobic Katherine Deves in the seat of Warringah, and more recently preselecting reactionary anti-trans councillor Moira Deeming to run in Victoria.

Let it be said and understood clearly, that despite the LNP’s most recent electoral humiliation, Labor has and continues to be soft on key policies that affect our lives – supporting a potential new religious freedoms bill, and cozying up to bigots in the interest of not appearing ‘woke’.

Negative Mental Health Outcomes

The disproportionate negative mental health outcomes our community faces are a product of being systemically trodden on.

Homophobia codified into law carries through to homophobia in key institutions carries through to a homophobic culture. It is no surprise that from what little data can be gleaned, we find an overrepresentation of our community in unemployment, substance abuse, homelessness, mental illness, and suicide.

These figures only become more harrowing when viewed in light of the compounding oppressions many of our members suffer. For instance, queer refugees and queer first nations people deal with systemic racism and homophobia simultaneously.

Our community deserves more than just limited immediate respite and care for our most vulnerable. Unfortunately, as is often the case, it is up to us to take up the fight for our rights, continue to challenge homophobic culture and institutions by being out and proud, and organising to demand the key legislative reforms that will allow us to exist free(r) from oppression.

