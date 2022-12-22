—

Get those sleigh bells jingling, crack open some bonbons and have yourself a Merry Christmas from all of us at Star Observer. We’ve found some great events for those who want to spice up their weekend. Here’s what’s on in Queer Sydney:

Queermas Family Gathering

A wonderful an intimate Christmas gathering hosted by the lovely Victoria Mami and her Auntie Ashley Williams. Everything you need for a traditional Aussie Christmas with the bonus of some holiday-themed drag shows!

Advertisement

When: Friday 23rd December 2022 @ 6pm

Where: Grove Bat, 68 Darlinghurst Road, Pots Point

Price: $43.29

A Universal Christmas

Another lovely and intimate Christmas party hosted by another pair of beautiful queens, Sia Tequila and Eli Crawford! Held at the beloved Universal bar, festive goers can enjoy a festive night of drag and camp classics. Just don’t get too naughty or Santa won’t come.

When: Saturday 24th December @ 10 pm – 11:50 pm

Where: 85 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

Price: Free

Boxing Day With Bikki

Those who want to keep the fun going after Christmas Day are in for a treat. Once again, Universal Bar is blessing us with another fabulous and iconic queen—who happens to love Boxing Day—Tina Bikki! Join her and DJ Rachel K on decks for a fabulous Boxing Day celebration.

When: Monday 26th December @ 10 am – 11:50 am

Where: 85 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

Price: Free

Bottomless Cocktails At El Topo Cantina

Who doesn’t love a good deal on cocktails and what better way to bring in the new year than with 2 hours of bottomless and delicious cocktails! Included in the ticket price are 4 frozen margaritas and cocktails to choose from, along with beloved favourites like the classic cosmopolitan and fruit tingles.

Plus some chips and dip to go with.

This is running every Friday and Saturday at El Topo Cantina until 28th January 2023.

When: Every Friday and Saturday til the end of January @ 9 pm – 11 pm

Where: El Topo Cantina, 6 Homepride Avenue, Warwick Farm

Price: $37.24