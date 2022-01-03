—

Uncle Murda has released his annual recap Rap Up 2021 and with it a homophobic and AIDS-phobic attack at Lil Nas X and the LGBTQ community.

Lil Nas X Continues to Live Unapologetically

Despite the hate, Lil Nas X continues to unapologetically live.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Nas opened up about his transformation over the past few years.

“I’m saying that I’m gonna do that if I want to. And I want every other artist to feel the same way.”

The master of viral moments talked about deciding to ride a stipper pole to hell for his Call Me By Your Name video.

“Well, you know the saying, you know, ‘Gay people go to Hell,’ or anybody in the LGBT community? So it’s like, ‘Okay, I’m goin’ to Hell.’ I went to Hell!” he replied. “And now people are like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe he did that!’ But wasn’t I going there anyway? Why are you upset about that?”

‘I Love a Good Skirt’

When it came to discussing his wardrobe, Nas was all smiles.

“I love a good skirt. Like they’re really free. I feel like we need more skirts out there in this world. A lot of people are going to be in their suits and stuff, but me, I want to be shining.”

Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero, released in 2021, has over 2 billion streams on Spotify, has 5 Grammy nominations, including a nomination for Album of the Year.

It hit number 1 on the ARIA Charts the week it was released.

