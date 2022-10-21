—

Rebel Wilson has said that the issue had been particularly difficult for her partner. Photo: Rebel Wilson/Facebook

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has spoken up about the pressure to reveal her same-sex relationship to the public before the pair could tell some family and friends.

Wilson spoke to The Australian on Thursday about the “grubby” incident after Sydney Morning Herald journalist, Andrew Hornery forced her hand to go public before the article broke the news.

Hornery’s email stated that transparency was important to him but he had “enough detail to publish” the news due to several sources confirming the relationship.

Advertisement

This led to Wilson being given no choice but to break the news via Instagram, announcing her relationship with Ramona Agruma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

“Basically, with the situation where a journalist is threatening to out you, you’ve got to hurry, and some people we didn’t get a chance to tell before it came out publicly. And that’s not ideal,” Wilson told The Australian.

“I just thought it was kind of grubby behaviour.”

International Backlash

The now-deleted column by Hornery in response to Wilson breaking the news herself described his request for comment as a “big mistake.”

This incident triggered a backlash on not just a national scale, but on the international stage as well.

Advertisement

“The Herald and I will approach things differently from now on to make sure we always take into consideration the extra layer of complexities people face when it comes to their sexuality,” he wrote.

Wilson Says Friends And Some Family Knew

Wilson told The Australian that while her relationship “wasn’t a secret” to some family members and friends, the actor highlighted the “levels to telling people” about same-sex relationships.

“There are levels to telling ­people,” Wilson said.

“You tell your close family and your friends and not everybody. Across our two families, not everybody is as ­accepting as what you’d hope for, and we were trying to be respectful to those people and tell them in our own way.”