Chloe Sargeant
July 19, 2024
Internet Dubs The Republican Convention ‘Grindr Superbowl’ After App Outages
Image: Images: X/Twitter

The internet has dubbed the Republican National Convention (RNC) the ‘Grindr Superbowl’ after the app has reportedly been heavily crashing since the convention recently began in Milwaukee.

The Republican National Convention began earlier this week, with high-profile Republican politicians and conservative speakers such as former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Donald Trump’s son Eric, and Fox News host Tucker Carlson.gracing the stage.

Today is the last day of the Convention. Former president Donald Trump appeared on stage today, and is expected to accept the presidential nomination for the Republican party.

The site Downdetector showed that Grindr has had a high level of outage reports in major cities such as New York City, Washing DC, Chicago – and in the last week, Milwaukee.

Downdetector screenshot from July 18.

More than 1000 users reported outages of the gay hookup app in the Milwaukee on Tuesday.

With users from the area reporting heavy outages, the internet was quick to point out the connection between recent outages and the beginning of the RNC.

Milwaukeeans say there’s a definite rise in anon profiles

One user, who wished to remain anonymous when speaking to the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal, said there has been a major rise in anonymous users recently, profiles with no faces or defining features, looking for quick hookups or flings.

“On any given day, you’ll go on there and see a headless torso or blank profile,” they said.

He told the paper that normally for the area, he’d see 10 or anon users with no profile photo, but in the last week, he “stopped counting” at 50 blank profile photos.

A video has even emerged of a Grindr user swiping through the app while allegedly sitting in the crowd at the Republican convention.

The user shows that all the profiles that came up were listed as zero miles away, which of course can’t 100% confirm that those users were attending the RNC, but it means that they were pretty close to it.

Satire site’s ‘Grindr Superbowl’ joke tricks George Santos

Satire site The Halfway Post also tricked former congressman George Santos, after he referenced a joke from the satirical site in a video.

Santos is a gay and Republican former congressman, who was expelled from Congress by vote in 2023 after countless lies about his past and allegations of fraud came to light after his election.

The Halfway Post tweet he cited said “an executive of the gay dating app Grindr says the Republican National Convention is ‘basically Grindr’s Super Bowl”.

Santos referenced the tweet verbatim in a video he posted to X – which is now deleted.

“So, Grindr executives are calling the RNC convention ‘the Grindr Super Bowl,'” said Santos in the video.

It’s unclear if Santos was aware of the site being satire or not.

