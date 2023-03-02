Reuben Kaye’s Jesus Joke Stuns ‘The Project’ Hosts

Comedian Reuben Kaye’s snuck a cheeky Jesus crucifixion joke into his appearance on The Project which stopped the hosts in their tracks.

Kaye was on The Project Tuesday night plugging his Australian comedy festival tour.

Kaye: Online You Get Some Real Gems

During the interview, Kaye was talking about how his audience is usually very supportive in person. However, on social media, it’s a different story.

“The audience in the room is normally very supportive. But online, once they have the anonymity of a screen behind them, is where you get some real gems,” he said.

“I get a whole bunch on TikTok coming at me from a religious angle. Which I think is hilarious because Queer people, LGBTQIA+, predate any idea of God.

“We’re present in the animal kingdom. If you go prior to the Cambrian explosion, I’m sure there were two amoebas listening to Lady Gaga, doing poppers, and banging away.

‘Nailed For Three Days Straight’

“So I think it’s hilarious when someone messages me and says you have to accept Jesus’s love or you will burn in hell, because I love Jesus.

“I love any man who can get nailed for three days straight and come back for more,” he said, stunning the hosts of the show into laughter.

“Got a question, Wal?,” Sarah Harris joked.

“Not about that, no,” Waleed Aly quipped back.

Soon after the airing, The Project was forced to issue an apology. Hosts Waleed Aly and Sarah Harris made the apology straight to camera.

“During a live interview last night, our guest told joke which we know was deeply offensive to many of you in particular people of faith,” Aly said.

“We want to acknowledge the particular offence and hurt that caused our Muslim, but especially our Christian viewers.”

Harris added, “Live TV is unpredictable and when this happened in the last few moments of the show, it genuinely took us all by surprise. There wasn’t a lot of time to react in any sort considered way.”

“We weren’t expecting a comment like that to be made. We wouldn’t normally broadcast it. We acknowledged the offence it caused. We are sorry,” Aly concluded.

The Project hosts apologise for X-rated joke about Jesus pic.twitter.com/6Gg8R8YdrP — Clown Down Under 🤡 (@clowndownunder) March 1, 2023

Kaye is appearing at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in March. In April, he will be at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. In May, he will be at both the Perth Comedy Festival and Brisbane Comedy Festival.