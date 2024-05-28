Richard Dreyfuss Causes Outrage With Anti-LGBT & Sexist Tirade At Jaws Screening

Arts & Entertainment Celebrity News
Chloe Sargeant
May 28, 2024
Richard Dreyfuss Causes Outrage With Anti-LGBT & Sexist Tirade At Jaws Screening
Image: Image: John Manard / Flickr

Hollywood actor Richard Dreyfuss has caused outrage at a ‘Jaws’ screening, after a Q&A with the actor veered into a 3-hour long tirade of sexism, racism, homophobia and transphobia.

The event on Saturday night at The Cabot Theatre in Beverly, Massachusetts, was advertised as a discussion with fans of the hit 1975 film. 

Social media posts allege he mocked trans people and made misogynist remarks.

“He started the evening mocking trans people, and then further leaned into his bigotry as the interview progressed,” described one witness.

Further comments attributed to Dreyfuss appeared to target trans kids: “You shouldn’t be listening to some 10-year-old who says they want to be a boy instead of a girl.”

Dreyfuss on Barbra Streisand: ‘Women shouldn’t have that much power’

Other social media posts from those in attendance allege he shared views on the #metoo movement, and offered bizarre takes on Steven Spielberg and Barbra Streisand, whom he co-starred in the movie ‘Nuts’ with.

He reportedly called Streisand a “genius” but added he “didn’t listen to her because she is a woman and women shouldn’t have that power.”

Others reported Dreyfuss opined that women are too passive to make big movies work, and that he continued his recent attacks on the Academy Awards’ new inclusivity rules which he has said “make (him) vomit”. 

Whilst video or a transcript of the full rant hasn’t surfaced yet, a clip on YouTube shows entering the stage wearing a dress over his clothes, performing a dance of sorts to Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ before being helped into a blazer.

Attendees began leaving Dreyfuss’ “vile” talk after 20 minutes

The actor’s tirade was reportedly so shocking that Variety reports people began leaving after just 20 minutes. 

Attendees began sharing their experiences on the Facebook page of The Cabot Theatre.

One commenter called Dreyfuss’ hours-long rant as “vile, dehumanising, abhorrent things about trans youth, LGBTQ+ people, women and survivors of sexual violence.”

“A young family with a 10 year old daughter had to leave,” recounted another commenter.

“Should have been fun, but what a disappointment. Dreyfus is a pathetic clown and an intolerant jerk. Sad.” wrote another attendee.

Others stayed, but spoke out about the ‘off the rails’ event. 

Cabot Theatre apologises and ‘deeply regrets’ event

The Cabot Theatre sent a lengthy apology to those in attendance, and also in a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter: 

“The views expressed by Mr Dreyfuss do not reflect the values of inclusivity and respect that we uphold as an organisation. We deeply regret the distress that this has caused to many of our patrons.”

