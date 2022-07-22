—

Ricky Martin has spoken out after a judge on Thursday dismissed the temporary restraining order against the singer based on a complaint lodged by his nephew.

The court had issued the restraining order earlier this month on a complaint lodged by his 21-year-old nephew claimed that Martin had had a seven month sexual relationship with him and had stalked him when it ended. Martin’s brother had told the local media that the nephew had been “struggling with deep mental health challenges.”

Truth Prevails, Says Ricky Martin’s Husband

“Truth prevails,” posted Martin’s husband Jwan Yosef on Instagram with a photo of the couple. Martin posted a similar message on Twitter, with a joint statement of his attorneys Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana.

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter,” the attorneys said.

Truth prevails. Swipe right for English pic.twitter.com/4Q7UOHCi7e — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 21, 2022

“The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” the attorney’s said.

Advertisement Variety that the allegations were untrue. “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting,” Singer had said.

Priority Is To Heal, Says Ricky Martin

Martin, who had denied the allegations, when the news of the restraining order first became public, broke his silence in a video to the media.

“I’m in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process,” Martin said, adding that he was not allowed to defend himself in public because of the ongoing judicial proceedings.

The singer said that the case had been traumatising for him and his family. “But I’m going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

Martin had a message for the accuser. “To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else.

He said his priority now was to “heal”.

“And how do I heal? With music. I cannot wait to be back on stage. I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras,” added Martin.











