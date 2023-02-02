—

The casting director behind movies such as Grease and The Rocky Horror Picture Show has released a revealing memoir, that, among other things, confirms details of an affair between James Dean and Marlon Brando.

Tryst On The Hudson

In his memoir, Thurm tells the story of a party he went to in the 70s, where most guests were gay.

The get-together was arranged to watch the full-length, big-budget, gay-porn flicks called Boys in the Sand, which was the first of its kind.

While there, he noticed actor, and childhood crush, Rock Hudson.

According to Thurm, Hudson motioned for him to join him in a bedroom.

However, because Thurm was so star-struck, once they were alone, he couldn’t perform.

“I was embarrassed and mortified,” he said in an interview with Page Six. “Getting it up was a specialty of mine. I couldn’t do it because he was Rock Hudson! It so intimidated me.

“Someone said, ‘Well, why didn’t you just b–w him?’ I said, ‘Because I was too …’ I couldn’t do anything.”

Thurm mentioned that Hudson was “unperturbed” by his lack of hardness.

Brady Bunch DILF

Another one of his sexual escapades involved Robert Reed, who played the dad on the TV series, The Brady Bunch.

As Thurm tells it, in 1976, while on the set of the movie, The Boy In The Bubble, Reed was annoyed that he had to play “second fiddle” to budding star John Travolta.

According to Thurm, “I didn’t go in there with the intention of that. I went in there with the intention of just, ‘Hey, thank you for putting up with what we have to do. And then, I don’t know, I just started rubbing his back. I thought, ‘Well that’s what you do in a situation like that.’ I had no intention of anything more than that. But he seemed to respond.”

Apparently, the diplomatic tryst wasn’t effective and Reed “went back to being the same pr*ck he was before.”

Thurm’s book, Sex, Drugs, & Pilot Season: Confessions Of A Casting Director, is available now.