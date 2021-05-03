—

It was a star-studded affair at the Sydney Opera House on Friday night for the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under­, and gurl was it a fun night with local and international celebrities rubbing shoulders with the queens of the hotly anticipated Stan Original Series.

With Ryan Corrs, Rita Ora, Samantha Jade and guest judge from episode one (serving big DILF energy) Taiki Waititi, among the many people who turned it out for the exclusive event, it certainly was a privilege to be among the first in the world to catch episode one of this eight-part series.

A world premiere fit for a Queen.

The stars of the Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under were on the blue carpet tonight ahead of the series launch tomorrow at 4pm AEST, only on Stan.#StanOriginals #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/pskyh1cCmS — Stan. (@StanAustralia) April 30, 2021

The night was hosted by the one and only David Campbell, who I have on good authority worked hard to get all his Ru-ism’s down. All but one queen (the young Elektra Shock) was in attendance, but judging by the roar of the crowd, it’s clear the hometown favourite is certainly Maxi Shields.

Just Between Us Kanga-Ru’s

Episode one was introduced on the night by Rhys Nicholson via a video, recorded, I presume in a hotel room (so very 2021), and just between us Kanga-Ru’s, wasn’t the first episode a barrel of laughs?

From the first mini challenge of the season to the first maxi challenge, it was high drama from start to finish, while it was also pretty apparent that for whatever reason Ru couldn’t travel ‘down under’ with her usual army of hair and make-up artists…. What was that? A dingo…. Gurl please…..

The Down Under queens reveal some of the biggest surprises from #DragRaceDownUnder 😍 pic.twitter.com/ISrCfudx2m — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) May 1, 2021

This first episode also felt a little rough around the edges- and while there’s nothing wrong with liking it rough, I do hope the remainder of the season is a little less like going in dry….

Lip Sync For Your Life

Karen From Finance did that cute look as some drunk bitch at the races, as a representation of her hometown of Melbourne.

Scarlett Adams managed to save her pussy from what was a near disaster of a wardrobe malfunction, but that wasn’t even the biggest tragedy.

Sadly, JoJo Zaho being the first to be eliminated was…. I mean Elektra’s hair looked like it was shocked, and when it came to lip syncing for her life…. death drops are great, but I’m yet to be convinced she possess any of the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve & Talent that the other girls clearly have.

After years of quite chatter around the possibility of our very own version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, its fabulous to finally have some love thrown and attention shown for our own talented queens. Let’s just hope the rest of the season continues to step its pussy up!

