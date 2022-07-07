—

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 has been finally revealed. Ten drag queens from Australia and New Zealand will compete to take over the crown from Season one winner Kita Mean.

“We’re back. And my Down Under queens are ready to shine, better than ever,” said RuPaul. The new season premieres on Stan on July 30, 2022, with RuPaul, BFF Michelle Visage and Aussie comic Rhys Nicholson as judges.

Here’s a look at the Season 2 queens:

Aubrey Haive (Timaru, NZ), 25

This Kiwi queen started dabbling in drag after moving to Melbourne in 2020 and finding herself in the middle of the COVID lockdown. Aubrey, who is now based in Melbourne, calls herself a “lockdown queen”. She used the lockdown “as an opportunity to practise her make-up and develop a drag aesthetic with the encouragement of her partner.”

When the city emerged from its lockdown, she was ready to take on the Melbourne drag scene and fulfilling her life-long dream of a full-time drag career.

Beverly Kills (Brisbane, QLD), 21

Beverly Kills is the first Brisbane-based queen to participate in the Drag Race Down Under franchise. Beverly started doing drag soon after she turned eighteen and within a year had managed to win the first prize at a local drag competition and get a residency at Brisbane’s biggest night club Fluffy.

Beverly says she “mixes a love for glamour and burlesque with horror and grunge.”

Faúx Fúr (Sydney, NSW), 27

Sydney-based drag queen Faúx Fúr is known for her high-energy performances. Noting the lack of Asian queens in the Sydney drag scene, she started her popular weekly IGTV show ‘Faux Mondays’, which showcased other queens and members of the Queer and POC Queer community.

“I have grown and still growing into my own skin of loving who I am and what I have become from 7 years ago,” Faux posted on Instagram recently.

Hannah Conda (Sydney, NSW), 30

Hannah Conda is almost a veteran of the drag scene. Hannah has been the face for multiple editions of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, opened for Bianca Del Rio on her Australian tour and appeared at RuPaul’s Drag Con in Los Angeles.

Originally from Perth, Hannah made her way to Sydney in 2015 and in 2016 became the only queen to win both Rising Star and Entertainer of the Year at the Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVAs).

“Over the past 12 years I have learnt so much about myself and the world I am in, a lot of it has been learnt through Drag. It has been a therapy for me and has saved my life many times. The ability to allow myself space to express how I am feeling through shows and storytelling is a privilege I don’t take for granted,” Hannah said in a post on Instagram in April.

About her Drag Race Down Under casting, Hannad had this to say: “This has been one of the greatest honours of my life. I cannot believe that I am a part of this incredible cast of Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under S2!! I hope you enjoy it as much as we all enjoyed making it for you.”

Kween Kong (Adelaide, SA), 29

Adelaide-based Kiwi queen Kween Kong is of Tongan and Samoan heritage and is the matriarch of the Haus of Kong. Known for her energetic performances, Kween is a well known dancer and choreographer and has toured with the Australian Dance Theatre. In 2019, Kween won Miss Drag Nation Australia.

“We are descendants of voyagers, talking chiefs and giant matriarchal WARRIOR queens. Our warpaint blends from the inside-out to accentuate a strong VISION of pasifika beauty.Our armour echoes the strength of our FOREMOTHERS – fierce, soft and designed custom to HOLD our bodies up just so. Our shield of grace, furiosity and reciprocity can exist, SHINE and thrive,” Kween posted on Instagram after she was selected as the face of Vogue Australia’s South Pacific cover.

Minnie Cooper (Sydney, NSW), 49

“Minnie was abandoned as a baby and left in the doorway of Arq Nightclub. Thankfully, she was adopted and raised by drag queens,” this queen says on her Instagram handle.

With a drag career spanning two decades, Sydney-based Minnie Cooper is literally Australian drag royalty. She has made winning a habit – she has won more DIVA awards than any other drag artist, including a four time Entertainer of the Year award winner; she was semi-finalist on Australia’s Got Talent 2017 and winner of Best in Cabaret & Musical Theatre Award at the 2019 Sydney Fringe Festival.

Minnie Cooper has performed with gay icons like Cher and Kylie Minogue.

Molly Poppinz (Newcastle, NSW), 30

Known as the ‘Thunder From Down Under’, Molly Poppinz travelled all the way from her hometown of Newcastle to Vancouver, Canada, to earn her Drag Honours.

After conquering the drag scene in Canada and winning 2018 Vancouver’s most ‘Fierce Queen’ award, Molly returned to Newcastle in 2019, with dreams of building a drag scene in her hometown.

Pomara Fifth (Sydney, NSW), 28

Pomara Fifth, grew up in the suburbs of Western Sydney and is proud to represent both her First Nation and Maori heritage. Pomara began her drag career in 2014 and won the ‘Rising Star’ DIVA award in 2018.

“Embrace the curves, Embrace the body,” Pomara said on Instagram and unveiled her Drag Race Down under official look.

Spankie Jackzon (Palmerston North, NZ), 37

Kiwi drag performer Spankie Jackzon started her drag career over 15 years ago, with 12 of them spent establishing her credentials in the Melbourne drag scene. In Melbourne she was known for hosting ‘Nurse Betty presents’ parties.

Spankie was the winner of season 2 of the Kiwi show House of Drag and is the official host and roving reporter of The Wellington International Pride Parade.

Yuri Guaii (Auckland, NZ), 25

“Filthy, Glamorous + Just Plain Trash,” is how this Auckland-based queen introduced herself on Instagram.

Yuri Guaii, started her drag career at the age of 18, but it took a while for her to get out of her “spooky aesthetic” and become Auckland’s most talented drag make-up artists.

Yuri studied fashion design and created her own jaw dropping looks for the season. She believes her sewing skills give her an edge over other queens and will help her snatch the crown.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 premieres on Stan on July 30, 2022.







































