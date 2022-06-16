—

Warner Bros. has released the first look at actor Ryan Gosling as Ken in its upcoming movie Barbie.

As can be expected, Twitter delivered some opinions with a slathering of sass:

he’s going to be so mean to me on fire island pic.twitter.com/Q8oVBQSDXa — alex (@alex_abads) June 15, 2022

Another wrote out a dating app bio for Ken, writing, “forever twink NO BOTTOMS!!! TOPS ONLY. Hoping to find my Prince Charming and get off this app! 47.”

forever twink 🦄

NO BOTTOMS!!! TOPS ONLY. Hoping to find my Prince Charming 🤴🏻 and get off this app! 😤

47 pic.twitter.com/C09XFXUF3E — careys a girls name (@carebearscare91) June 15, 2022

David Mack, of BuzzFeed News, tweeted, “just realized the Halloween costumes we are gonna have to endure,” before adding, “also no one else do this costume.”

also no one else do this costume — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 16, 2022

Writer Hugh McIntyre wrote, “This man: Mentions he nearly OD’d on G last night, but still made it to today’s party.

“Mostly looks at his phone (which is about to die) as you try and talk to him.

“Wants to know if you have K. When you say no, he goes to “find his friends.”

“Never even heard your name.”

This man: – Mentions he nearly OD'd on G last night, but still made it to today's party – Mostly looks at his phone (which is about to die) as you try and talk to him – Wants to know if you have K. When you say no, he goes to "find his friends" – Never even heard your name pic.twitter.com/bw8n5igVgV — Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) June 15, 2022

Paul McCallion wrote, “looking like he just walked off the “Next” bus” and tweeted a mock-up from MTV’s 2005 Dating show, Next.

This is the second sneak peek we have gotten from the studio teasing the upcoming Barbie movie.

In April, the studio released a photo of Margot Robbie as the titular character.

Directed and written by Greta Gerwig (Little Women) the movie also features Kate McKinnon (SNL), Hari Nef (Transparent), and singer Dua Lipa.

Barbie (and Ken) comes out next year in Australia, on July 20, 2023.