—

‘Unholy‘ singer Sam Smith is taking in the sights in South Australia. The Grammy,Golden Globes and Academy Award-winning British pop star is in Australia for the first time since 2020 and landed in Adelaide this week for a one-night only’ performance in McLaren Vale later this week.

Photos released by the South Australia Tourism Commission show the singer tentatively approaching a cuddly koala at Cleland Wildlife Park, near Adelaide.

Advertisement Instagram.

Global Superstar In Adelaide

Smith, who is soaking up the Australian sun, reportedly spent some time exploring the state’s famed wineries and beaches, visited Salopian Inn-catered Gemtree Eco Trail and took part in a smoking ceremony at Kool Tours’ Aboriginal cultural tour

“It is incredibly exciting to have a global superstar come to Adelaide and explore so much that South Australia has to offer,” South Australian Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison said in a statement.

“We’re a state that loves a party, making South Australia the perfect place for travellers like Sam Smith who want to experience ‘a little more’ while they’re in Australia. We’re thrilled they get to experience the beauty of SA and share it with audiences around the world.”

Advertisement

Gloria The Tour Comes To Australia

Smith, will return to Down Under later this year, bringing ‘Gloria the tour’ to Australia and New Zealand in October and November 2023.

Gloria the tour will kick off in Adelaide on October 28, 2023, before heading to Melbourne (October 31), Sydney (November 3), Brisbane (November 8) and Auckland (November 11).

Smith’s new album Gloria, with 13 new tracks, including the ‘Unholy’ released on January 27, 2023. “It feels like emotional, sexual and spiritual liberation,” Smith said in a statement. “It feels like I’ve got my faith back, in my job. So it was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again, for me. It feels like a coming of age”.

Unholy has been one of the most-streamed songs, with over 1.3 billion streams globally, including 36 million streams in Australia alone.

“There is craftsmanship in what I do, and truth and real expression. My diva album? I think so! I’ve finally let my Gloria out,” added Smith.











