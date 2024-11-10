Sasha Colby Talks Drag Race Down Under, Trans Representation and the Fight for Equality

Sasha Colby, the iconic winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 and the show’s first trans contestant to take the crown in a main season has found a home with the Drag Race franchise across multiple continents now.

She recently graced Drag Race Down Under as a guest judge, making her presence felt with warmth, wisdom, and wit.

Michael James sat down to chat with Sasha about her time on both the US and Down Under Franchise and her career over the last twenty years.

First of all Sasha Colby, welcome to the Drag Race Down Under family!

“Thank you so much. It was a lovely induction. I’ve always loved connecting with new queens and experiencing the diversity in drag around the world. Drag Race has a way of fostering that connection globally, and it’s an honour to be a part of this family, truly humbling. The energy Down Under is incredible; there’s a passion there that reminded me of why I fell in love with drag in the first place.”

How does it feel to be the worst-kept secret in Drag Race Down Under history?

“Was it really that obvious? [laughs] I guess I might have given myself away. I was tagging myself all over New Zealand, and of course, Drag Race fans are like detectives, they see everything! People saw me at the museum, watching the ‘Prophet’ exhibit, and it was like, ‘Oh, Sasha Colby is in New Zealand, Drag Race is filming… wonder what’s going on?’ But in a way, I love that anticipation from fans. It’s proof of how dedicated they are and how much Drag Race means to people.”

Did you have to fend off a lot of people asking if you were going to be a host or judge for the season?

“Oh, absolutely! People were asking all sorts of questions: ‘Are you a permanent judge? Are you hosting?’ I’d laugh it off, but honestly, the idea of judging felt natural. I’ve judged so many pageants; it’s in my blood. Drag queens are some of the most judgmental people I know, in the best way, of course! [laughs] But being able to see new performers, to help them develop, it’s like… an honour, really. I’ve been through it; I know the grind. Drag isn’t easy, and I love the idea of helping these queens find their own artistry, their own voice.”

How does it feel to be a guest judge, as a former winner, sitting alongside the judges?

“I think you know, being a being a former contestant and then a winner that gets to be alongside the judges. It’s nice for the judges to see how much we’ve grown and our expertise and really like honouring that, like, wow, you know, even though we were judging her years ago, she really knows what she’s talking about.”

“So it’s just love. Like, you get this, this kind of pat on the back from the judges which was like feeling valid enough to have your opinions count. Especially when you’re in the show and that position and feel like your opinions don’t count and you’re being critiqued constantly. So I think for the girls then it’s really nice to have the contestants see people that they’ve watched on the show, so there is a level of respect. Like, you were in my place before and you understand how hard it is.”

“So I always think about that like always trying to make it constructive criticism and not being too hard. I like giving people a critique and then a solution. I just hate when they say I hate what you wore, It didn’t match anything well, like ok then, what would be your solution to help the girl you know, so I enjoyed doing that, it’s been fun.”

So, was this the first time you’d met Michelle Visage since your season?

“We’ve actually crossed paths a few times since then! We did the Season 16 premiere together in New York, and I got to see her at my step-down as reigning queen. I was even in London for a show, and Michelle was there for her birthday, salsa dancing, of course, because it’s Michelle Visage. She’s incredible. Her energy is unmatched, and she’s always been supportive. It’s like we’re bonded by this shared experience that’s so rarefied in the drag world.”

When you were judging on Down Under, was that the first time you saw the queens on the runway?

“I didn’t know anything! They sort of gave us like some papers to see what what to expect coming out or like the two people that have this same colour, but yeah, that was my first impression.”

“And it’s funny because that was their first impression of me. So a bunch of them were like when they got to meet me they were like cracking a little, it was so adorable. It was really cute. And then I was like, gosh, I’m going to feel so bad critiquing these babies!”

Was there one that stood out of all all the 10? The one that just made you go, WOW?

“Lazy Susan to me, the pink into the blue was so great. And then that whole floral just head to toe moment. The lattice was purple, the shoes everything and and it was all the same fabric and it was just well done. And even though her face was painted like a floral bouquet. It just told a story. So good, such good drag. Without even saying a word, you know, conveying a whole mood. It was really good.”

Let’s talk about your iconic “Demigorgon” moment with Karna Ford from your Down Under appearance. You’ve turned a tiny comment into a global meme!

“It’s so funny how things stick! I remember thinking, ‘I need to be respectful here, check if this is a cultural thing.’ I wanted to offer honest critique, but I wasn’t about to dismiss anyone’s cultural expression. It turned into this hilarious moment that’s now a meme which, honestly, I’m thrilled about.”

You came onto the US Drag Race already an icon. What was your career life before you entered the show?

“I think the longevity of my career, it’s been like 23 years now of doing drag, mostly like pageant base. So you know, before Drag race, the only way you could like be a working drag queen that would get booked throughout the country is to you know, get your name out there. And the only way really is pageants. So being a pageant girl and honestly just working every city, every country, every state in the country, building relationships with a lot of, you know, different club owners. Making kids in every city in my 20s, all those things just kind of planting a seed. I think it was a lot of like momentum of my hard work of doing all those things So I think that happened and then it just took on its own life like I was one girl’s mother and then now. I’m everyone’s mother.

What ultimately inspired you to audition? Was this the first time?

“This was my first time applying. I was feeling it out for a few years and and trying to see which one would be the right one. You know, pandemic happened and but it wasn’t really until I kind of saw more drag performers like myself like Gottmik being the first trans man to be on and doing his amazing take on drag watching my good friend Kylie Sonique Love win All Stars. Those are some really big changes that made me feel like OK, like they see my drag. Let’s see. Let me let me try. And so I tried.”

Was there an element of hesitation around RuPaul having an evolving stance on on trans contestants on the show, I know there was a public narrative around that for a while which we saw gradually change over time.

“For sure, you know, there was a deep fear of rejection. But just listening to what the media says and what certain peoples beliefs are at a different time in life, you know it’s different now and you know it’s the changing of the guard and I’m glad that she’s allowing so many different types of drag to happen on the show.”

“There was a lot of hesitation on me, wondering if I’m able to and then seeing Kylie come out as a fully realised trans women in work room, it was a good green flag for me to try.”

“Then I always kind of had that in the back of my head thinking, like is that mentality still thought of here? Like I have to make sure that my drag is really, really strong because it’s a drag competition, you know, trans or not.”

“And it was really when Ru told me on the runway and she looked at me, she was like. You’re a drag Queens, drag queen. You’re like what the drag Queens watch and go ‘Yes, ma’am’ and then she said there’s been a lot of trans girls that do drag on here, but you’re a drag queen that happens to be trans. So yeah, I felt seen.”

The recent election results must feel heavy right now. As a prominent figure in the trans and queer community, do you have any message for them?

“It’s a pretty lonely time to be trans or queer to be any sort of like marginalised person here in this country.”

“It feels really lonely. It feels like you don’t know who to trust. You’re kind of looking sideways of people like, did you vote for everyone’s human rights or your money? You know?”

“And it’s pretty disheartening, but it just means that we just have to keep on fighting with our joy, our queer joy and queer resilience and fortunately, we at least know how to secede nicely and not cause riots.”

“But we are pretty proactive as a queer community and queer people.”

“I need a couple of days to just to be sad and mourn and grieve and worry. You know, in a few months we might be declared illegal. Our health insurance might be taken away. A lot of things are going through my head.”

“I’m pretty fortunate. I’m pretty blessed and privileged and that it makes me scared for the people that aren’t. It’s a it’s a scary time, but we just got to band together. Figure out how to work at a state and city level so we can make sure at least our everyday lives and rights are hopefully still intact.”