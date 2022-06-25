—

Norwegian police have confirmed that two people have died and several seriously injured after a shooting outside a popular LGBTQI night club in Central Oslo, public broadcaster NRK have said. At least 19 people are receiving treatment from the health service, including three who are injured seriously. The incident happened ahead of the Pride parade in Oslo on Saturday.

NRK reported that the police have arrested one person from the site of the shooting. The person was reportedly known to the police, who have searched the man’s home but have found no details as to the motive.

To personer er bekreftet døde i skyteepisoden. Det er flere alvorlig skadde. Politiet definerte oppdraget som en PLIVO hendelse. — OPS Politiet Oslo (@oslopolitiops) June 24, 2022

The shooting took place at London Pub, which describes itself on its website as “Oslo’s finest gay bar and club”. The venue posted a short message on its Facebook page after the incident: “Tonight’s shooting is absolutely horrific and pure evil. Our thoughts go to the dead, injured and relatives. All employees in London are safe and physically unharmed. Take care of each other during this time.”

#Breaking Several shots were fired outside the London pub in central Oslo. At least two people have been shot and killed. „I saw a man come to the place with a bag, he picked up a weapon and started firing“ said a witness. #oslo #skyting #massshooting #osloshooting #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/jXgCfqkxDD — 247TV (@247TV3) June 25, 2022

An NRK journalist said that they had seen a man arrive at the venue with a bag. “He picked up a gun and started shooting,” the journalist said.

Developing story. We will update this story as more details come in.