Singer Casey Donovan (left) was caught up in bizarre allegations of dog-napping, following CCTV footage of her friend scooping up a dog from the hallway of a Brisbane apartment.

Out Australian Idol star and singer Casey Donovan has responded to bizarre allegations that she and a friend had kidnapped a dog from a Brisbane apartment over the weekend.

Social media was lit after the allegations first surfaced on Monday when owner of the puppy Donatella, accused Casey’s friend Drew of taking his dog.

Casey is currently starring as Judy in Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical at the Lyric Theatre, Queensland Performing Arts Centre in Brisbane.

Casey and her friend Drew had been visiting the apartment of the latter’s friend late on Sunday night. The friend later shared CCTV footage, which shows Casey and Drew in the hallway of the apartment. Drew then scoops up the puppy and the three then exit via the lift. The dog was returned earlier in the morning. The CCTV footage, which have now been taken down from the dog owner’s profile, did not have details of what transpired before or after the alleged incident.

Casey Responds After Being Caught Up In Bizarre Allegations

On Monday, Casey posted on social media giving details about her version of the events from Sunday night. Casey said that on Sunday night, after performing in the Brisbane show, she along with a few colleagues went out for a drink. She later accompanied Drew to her friend’s apartment.

Singer and Australian Idol winner Casey Donovan has been caught up in a bizarre alleged dog-napping at a Brisbane apartment. @njkelly9 #9News pic.twitter.com/uJeUqFSmkR — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) June 20, 2022

“Whilst I was in the bathroom doing an exit wee, I could hear commotion outside and the friend came and asked me to come out and settle Drew down, who was clearly very upset as she had witnessed a small dog yelping having been thrown across the room by a flatmate,” said Casey.

Concern For Dog’s Welfare, Says Casey

“Drew, still being very upset about what had happened and with great concern for the dog’s welfare, decided to take the dog home so the people who were in the apartment that were heavily intoxicated could sober up and be more responsible with the poor dog.”

Casey explained that she herself had not seen the housemate throwing the dog and had never met the people in the apartment. She said she stood by her friend’s account of what happened that night. “I certainly do not condone any type of cruelty or abuse towards an animal whatsoever and am appalled and in shock.”

Casey, said that when Drew took the dog, her intentions were to rescue the dog and then return it to the owner.

Dog Owner Denies Mistreatment Allegations

She said that Drew had taken steps to report the incident to officials. “No animal should be in harm’s way or treated poorly. I have two adorable cats and a dog at my parent’s place and am a huge animal welfare advocate,” concluded Casey.

Casey received words of support from her fans. “You did what any other caring person would do. I thank you both for looking after the dogs welfare,” commented one fan, in response to her post.

In a follow up post on social media, the dog’s owner denied allegations that Donatella was abused. In a video posted on his Facebook page, the owner, while walking Donatella, said that Casey and Drew were making up the story of the puppy being mistreated. He claimed that Donatella had jumped from the housemate’s hands to Drew and had not been thrown and added that there were other witnesses to the incident who would back up his claim.











