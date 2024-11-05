7 Queer Celebs Who Are Fiercely Backing Kamala Harris For US President

As the 2024 US election comes to its final days, the presidential battle between Harris and Trump is nearly at its peak. So which queer celebs have spoken out about supporting Kamala Harris for President?

Trump’s legislation anti-LGBTQI+ policies, particularly against transgender individuals are in sharp contrast with Harris’ proposed advocacy for LGBTQI+ inclusivity, making both candidates’ stances–and missteps– viral talking points.

With the election drawing to a close amid pressing queer issues, here’s a look at just some of the queer celebs who have endorsed Kamala Harris for her commitment to fight against LGBTQI+ discrimination and support for reproductive rights.

7 queer celebs who are backing Kamala Harris for President

1. Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass breakout star recently made headlines on Friday when she came out as gay and revealed her early vote badge in a touching Instagram post, urging others to vote for Harris to ensure more protection for the LGBTQI+ community.

2. Chappell Roan

@chappellroan Im done talking about it. If you dont get what im saying from this, its a lost cause. And im not forcing you to agree with me. This is my statement. Have a good day ♬ original sound – chappell roan

Back in September after facing intense backlash for not endorsing either side for ‘their problems’, queer icon Chappell Roan frustratedly told the American public to educate themselves on the issues before voting.

The Midwest Princess eventually revealed she will be voting for Harris over Trump due to his ‘bigoted nature’ and the right’s policies. However, she did take issue with the left’s ‘genocidal and transphobic views’, refraining from a full endorsement for Harris.

3. Billy Porter

Billy Porter, the Broadway star beloved for his portrayal as Lola in Kinky Boots and his role as Pray Tell in New York ballroom culture series Pose, has been widely outspoken about politics for his entire career. He backed Harris/Walz by lending his celebrity status to the Broadway for Harris mobilisation event alongside Anne Hathaway, Whoopi Goldberg, and Kristin Chenoweth.

In a social media in the last few days before the US Election kicks off, Porter told his followers: ” I believe collectively we can turn the page on chaos, confusion, white supremacy and hate. WE DID THIS ALREADY! All of it! For hundreds of YEARS! We are NOT going back! VOTE like the entire earth depends on it. Because it does.”

4. Billie Eilish (and FINNEAS)

It’s National Voter Registration Day. We are voting for Harris-Walz. The choice is clear. Check your voting status here: https://t.co/ZPKcYDR7aF pic.twitter.com/PiFfQpkARW — billie eilish (@billieeilish) September 17, 2024

In September, the chart-topping siblings Eilish and FINNEAS openly endorsed Kamala and running mate Tim Walz for their fight to protect reproductive rights.

5. Ricky Martin

After ‘comedian’ Tony Hinchcliffe comment calling Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage” at Trump’s biggest rally, Ricky Martin took to Instagram and his 18m followers stating ‘This is what they think of us. Vote for Kamala Harris.” along with other deeply upset Latinx celebrities. The Livin La Vida Loca singer will perform at the closing of Harris’s final rally alongside pop icon and LGBTQI+ ally Lady Gaga.

6. Lance Bass

The NSYNC vocalist showed his support for Harris in a TikTok collab, currently at 4.7m likes, urging his millennial audience to vote. Recently, Bass was a part of the ‘White Dudes for Harris’ fundraiser which raised more than US$4 million.

7. Andy Cohen

Since their viral Padam dance off, Cohen has been a staunch supporter of Harris. The Real Housewives producer and host recently praised her as a ‘President for all Americans’ in an Instagram post, calling voters to make the right choice.

Finally special shout out to the LGBTQIA+ allies who have also shown their support for Harris, including Lizzo, Kesha, Willie Nelson, Bad Bunny, Charli XCX (whose iconic chartreuse brat meme was embraced by the Kamala Harris campaign) and gay icons Cher and Madonna.