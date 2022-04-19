—

Ina Fried, a journalist working for Axios News, has launched #letters4transkids, an initiative that asks allies and transgender people to speak to trans kids that are struggling through this deluge of anti-trans legislation.

“As a journalist, I can’t really wade into the politics. But as a trans woman, I also couldn’t just sit by and let trans and nonbinary kids hear only the message of those who want to make their lives harder Fried said.”

Fried continued, “A bunch of letters can’t replace having access to affirming health care or being able to fully participate in sports and other activities. But hopefully these letters will help kids see that there are people who wish them well and support them on their journey.”

‘There Are A Lot Of Us Cheering You On’

Fried tweeted the first message, writing, “Please know that however many angry voices are out there, there are also lots of us cheering you on. I want you to be fully you, whoever that turns out to be. And it’s okay if it takes some time to figure it out.”

I’ll start: Hey there, I know it can be hard some times — really hard. It’s tough enough to figure out who you are inside. And then you have figure out what to do with that knowledge and how to make your way in a world that isn’t always so kind. (3/7) #letters4transkids pic.twitter.com/v2zDSwBDTM — Ina Fried (@inafried) April 10, 2022

Soon more submissions came in. Among the submissions included Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD, who wrote, “No matter what negativity you may see out there, know that there are far more voices that are proud of you, and support you unconditionally.”

(1/5) To #trans and #nonbinary children and their families: I am proud of you, and I want to let you know that you are perfect the way you are. Thank you @inafried for coming up with #letters4transkids & I invite you all to write your own letters. 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EqGUPnEhgD — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) April 14, 2022

Thank you, @inafried, for starting this beautiful campaign. Here is my letter to every trans and non-binary kid out there today. Read the full text here: https://t.co/O6vh06ujvx#Letters4TransKids pic.twitter.com/8ilhal4mM2 — Joni Madison (@HRC_President) April 15, 2022

Non-binary actor Vico Ortiz, wrote, “I am in awe of how fierce y’all are. How unapologetically you carry yourselves. I see you. I hear you. And with every fibre of my being I will fight with you and for you because you are indispensable.”

It feels a little dystopian. On one end we have the most representation we’ve ever had on film, tv, media… and in the other, thousands of bills threaten our very existence. This is a reminder of our power. And that we have each other 💙✨ #letters4transkids pic.twitter.com/DTp7zUMGO3 — Vico Ortiz (@V_Vico_Ortiz) April 12, 2022

Trans actor and professional hockey player, Harrison Browne, wrote, “I can tell you that you’re not alone. You have a whole community of people just like you standing behind you and fighting to keep you safe.”

Dear Trans Kid, You are loved, you are not alone and you are perfect exactly how you are. 💙🏳️‍⚧️#letters4transkids pic.twitter.com/zM3ky5tdhs — Harrison Browne (@Hbrowne24) April 17, 2022

In the past year, anti-trans legislation has been introduced by governments around the world, including in Australia.

On February 10, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s homophobic and transphobic Religious Discrimination Bill was derailed when five moderate Liberal MPs in the House Bridget Archer, Katie Allen, Fiona Martin, Dave Sharma, and Trent Zimmerman, voted with Labor and the crossbench to protect LGBTQI students. Morrison was forced to abandon his Bill and seems to have now focussed on trans issues.