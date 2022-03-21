—

Star Observer is joining the #WaitingOnZuck news freeze on March 22nd to fight for the future of Australian news media.

Mark Zuckerberg has failed to pay for the independent journalism that he and his businesses have benefitted from for years. On March 22nd 2022, Australia’s news media businesses are joining forces and #WaitingOnZuck to pay up, before we lose our small and medium news media businesses.

These are the independent publishers like Star Observer, who not only deliver important news and information, but in many ways form part of the backbone of communities by celebrating diversity, shining a light on local heroes, nurturing our unique interests and sharing the stories that help us to feel seen, heard and represented in Australia.

Almost one year ago the Australian Federal Government, Department of Treasury (courtesy of Josh Frydenberg) introduced the News Media Bargaining Code. This Code aims to reduce the obscene power imbalance between Australian news media businesses and digital platforms, specifically Meta and Google.

Australians have taken this issue seriously. Showing their support for small and medium publishers in droves and enraged when Meta tried to yet again control the media landscape by disabling the sharing of any Australian news links.

But the Australian public can only take this David and Goliath battle so far and the launch of the Code was only the tip of the iceberg for creating the change needed.

It has been a year since the Code was launched and Meta has had more than enough time to demonstrate that they believe in paying for the quality independent journalism that their business model continues to benefit from enormously. Instead they’ve made a series of convenient deals. Deals that benefit big-tech and big-media, putting the future of small and medium publishers at risk.

Introducing this Code was a great start, but the job is a long way from being done. Right now, small and medium publishers, along with their 4 million plus readers are #WaitingOnZuck to come to the table and make real deals. Agreements with small and medium publishers that are transparent, fair and actually pay for the journalism that his businesses are built upon.

Josh Frydenberg (and the Department of Treasury) is currently reviewing the impact of the Code. Which means that Josh has an opportunity to ensure that the Code holds Meta to account and helps to build a sustainable news industry that is independent, diverse and representative of all Australians.

GET INVOLVED:

Join the #WaitingOnZuck news freeze

Join the movement and be an ally letting your audiences know that we understand how much our content matters to them, which is why we’re all fighting for a fair go. Download the #WaitingOnZuck creative assets to freeze your feed on March 22nd.

Email Josh Frydenberg (Treasurer of Australia):

Email our very own Josh Frydenberg and let him (and the Department of Treasury) know that without greater accountability for Meta to negotiate with small and medium publishers that Zuck will continue to erode the Australian news media landscape and ultimately, democracy.

Get in touch with Zuck:

Tweet, DM or maybe meet Zuck in the Metaverse. To be honest, Zuck probably won’t reply. We know, because small and medium publishers have been trying to get a response all year.