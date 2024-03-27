Splendour in the Grass 2024 is reportedly cancelled.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the festival’s shock cancellation has been confirmed by multiple sources inside the Australian music industry.

The festival was set to be held in the North Byron Parklands in July this year.

This news comes just two weeks after the popular Aussie festival released its 2024 lineup, which includes Kylie Minogue, G-Flip, Future, Tash Sultana and more.

The organisers of Splendour in the Grass are yet to make a statement. More to come.