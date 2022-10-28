—

The climax of 2022’s Halloween season is here, and queer Sydney is alive with fear and fun. What follows here are our picks for the many, many events happening this Halloweekend.

Celebrate Queer Asian Sydney

Haymarket has an unfortunate lack of clearly documented queer history, which is why this Queer Haymarket Tour seeks to reassess the space to celebrate legacies of queer Asian activisim.

Advertisement

When: Saturday 29th October, 6-6:45pm or 7-7:45pm

Where: 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art, 181-187 Hay Street, Haymarket

Tickets: $25

Spooky Queer Speed Dating

Looking to meet new people, but also have a great Halloween costume lined up? Head over to the Judgement Bar at the Courthouse Hotel for a bout of spooky queer speed dating.

Advertisement

When: 29th October, 7pm

Where: The Courthouse Hotel, 189 Oxford Street Darlinghurst

Tickets: Free to reserve

Heaps Hallowed

Get down to forty-thousand-year funk with professional partiers Heaps Gay’s costumed Halloween party, hereby dubbed Heaps Hallowed. Having moved from its initial Factory Theatre venue, this Halloween party is looking to be an all-inclusive, all-night affair in its takeover of the Manning Bar.

Advertisement Heaps Hallowed is looking to be one of the best.

When: 29th October, 9pm

Where: Manning Bar, Manning House, Manning Rd, Camperdown

Tickets: $45

The Babadook Comes Back To Newtown

Australian director Jennifer Kent’s debut film The Babadook gave rise to a surprising queer con in its titular monster, thanks to a variety of internet memes and discussion. Now for Halloween, as part of Dendy Newtown’s House of Horrors, the 2014 film returns to the big screen once more to frighten audiences all over again.

Maybe you’re looking to be frightened, or to support a true queer icon (or maybe even both!) – whatever you’re looking for, The Babadook has you covered.

When: Monday 31st October, 7:10pm

Where: Dendy Cinemas, 261-263 King St, Newtown

Tickets: $15

EnQueer Writing Festival

Australia’s only queer writing festival, EnQueer, makes its live debut next week after starting during COVID. Held entirely at Sydney University, the three day festival promises a wide variety of panels and workshops all aiming to stimulate discussion about queer writing and perspectives.

With open discussion of identity, sexuality and on-screen representation, EnQueer will be highly intellectually stimulating with seemingly innumerable acclaimed writers attending over a mere few days.

When: Thursday 3rd – Saturday 5th of November

Where: Various locations in Sydney University, Camperdown

Tickets: Festival pass $71-$104, individual sessions $11-43







