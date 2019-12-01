—

Cricket – it brings back memories of watching games on TV with the family in the middle of summer, the heat scorching outside while we huddled in front of a single fan in the lounge room.

Wild hairstyles, colourful uniforms and even brighter zinc lit up the screen. Thanks to Holy Trinity Cricket Club, Proud2Play and Pride Cup cricket just got even more colourful, with the first ever Cricket Pride Round.

Cricket Victoria has had a long working partnership with Proud2Play, resulting in back to back Pride In Sport Awards in 2018 and 2019, and an elite Transgender and Gender Diverse Inclusion policy funded by Cricket Australia.

Holy Trinity Cricket Club hosted the Pride Cup round, having a history of diversity and inclusion with programs focusing on women, men, all abilities and the LGBT community.

“Holy Trinity was the perfect candidate for the first pride cup with the commitment to inclusion in many different areas. This is just the first of many Cricket Pride Cups we hope to roll out in 2019 and the future,” Luke Major from Proud2Play said.

Starting with the women’s match against the Darebin Falcons, with the men’s match against Preston Cricket Club following, the day focussed on all ages, with Cricket Victoria making sure the children and families were entertained with plenty of activities and entertainment.

The Darebin Falcons took the women’s T20 Pride Cup with Bec Hickmott named Best on Ground. The men’s game finished with Preston taking the honours. The Pride Round, as always, is a win for everyone involved.

If you’ve pulled up the stumps on cricket before or want to be bowled over by a community that strives to be leaders in LGBT Sport, you can learn more about Holy Trinity Cricket Club and how to join via their website.

You can find out about next cricket Pride Cup, and other sports, at pridecup.org.au.