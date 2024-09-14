Steve-O Changes Implant Plans After ‘Profound’ Conversation With A Trans Person

Serial prankster Steve-O has revealed he has changed his controversial plans to get breast implants following a conversation with a trans person over the decision.

The Jackass star revealed that the conversation had a ‘profound impact’ on him, leading to him changing his mind.

He revealed the details of the conversation in a recent interview about the decision.

Steve-O breast implant plans

Earlier this year Jackass star revealed his plans to get breast implants ahead of his latest round of stunts.

He revealed he would be receiving “D-Cup” implants, which he planned to use as part of his pranks where he planned to trick people into believing he was a woman.

Discussing the plans on the X5 Podcast he was proud of his plans at the time.

“I came up with the idea a few years ago to get a boob job and just film a bunch of legitimately funny hidden camera pranks with me in disguise, in various disguises, and then revealing who I actually am, and just funny endurance stunts and whatever,” he told the hosts.

“I’ve been so particularly in love with that idea because the comedy, the opportunity for comedy, I believe is absolutely there, and it’s like the quintessential Steve-O — that level of commitment.”

However just two months later Steve-O has had a change of heart.

The conversation that changed his mind

Following the announcement Steve-O has revealed in a new interview with Consequence the reasons behind his change of mind for the controversial operation.

The reality TV star revealed in the interview that he had spoken with a trans person about his plans for the operation and the impact that conversation had.

“I asked the transgender person if I could run something by them, and I had a conversation with this person that had a profound impact on me” he recalled.

When discussing his idea they had expressed concerns that he was going to “trick people into thinking that I was a woman and then fooling them, and then kind of celebrating the idea of hate towards [trans people] — that was a thing.”

It was a perspective he hadn’t considered before the conversation. He revealed they had discussed further about their lived experiences as a trans person and the struggles they had been through.

They “described how they weren’t allowed to use the bathroom at their place of work, that there were like maybe 28 states in the country that would arrest them for having an ID that said female on it” he detailed.

They went on to discuss “That there were politicians making concerted efforts to lock them up in internment camps. It was really pretty heartbreaking, the level of oppression that was described.”

It was these comments that led him to change his decision after considering what he had heard.

“Framed like that, I thought about it in a way that I hadn’t before, where you know, wow, maybe it’s not all fun and games. Especially the pranks,” he concluded.