Strip Off Along Brisbane River For World Famous Photographer Spencer Tunick To Celebrate Diversity

American photographer Spencer Tunick is looking for volunteers to stage a spectacular nude shoot along the Brisbane River, as part of Melt, the city’s prominent queer arts and cultural festival.

The world-famous photographer, who is known for large-scale nude photo shoots at iconic locations, has titled his proposed work TIDE, which will celebrate diversity.

Tunick’s works are not unknown to Australians, who heeded his previous calls to strip off for art and a cause. In 2001, over 4,000 volunteers stripped off at Federation Square as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival. For the 2010 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Tunick photographed around 5,000 Sydney siders outside the Sydney Opera House.

In 2018 he returned to Melbourne to photograph around 800 nude volunteers at Chapel Street and followed it in 2019 with around 100 people in Whitsundays. Last year, he photographed Sydneysiders who stripped off at Bondi Beach to raise awareness about skin cancer.

Register For Nude Photoshoot

Brisbane Powerhouse Museum put out a public call for volunteers on its website for Tunick’s new shoot. “New York-based contemporary Artist, Spencer Tunick is seeking volunteers for a unique opportunity to participate in a series of photographic installations on Saturday, November 18, as part of Brisbane’s leading queer arts and culture festival, Melt.

Volunteers who take part in the photo shoot will, according to the organisers, receive “a print of the final artwork as a gift of appreciation from Brisbane Powerhouse.”

And if you intend to volunteer for the nude photo shoot, hurry! Brisbane Powerhouse said there were space limitations for the installation.

“We recommend registering as soon as possible. Do not book travel arrangements unless you receive an email from us confirming your inclusion. You will be notified if you are chosen approximately two weeks prior to the art event,” Brisbane Powerhouse added.

For more information on how to register to volunteer for the nude photo shoot, visit the Brisbane Powerhouse website here.



